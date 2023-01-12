 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

Ad-free HBO Max is about to get more expensive

Phil Nickinson
By

Price increases aren’t exactly unheard of in the streaming space. But HBO Max has seen its monthly rates remain steady since it launched in May 2020. That’s finally going to change, though, with the ad-free tier increasing but $1 a month to $16 (plus tax), starting on or after February 11. Existing customers will see the price increase in the first billing cycle after that date.

“This price increase of $1 will allow us to continue to invest in providing even more culture-defining programming and improving our customer experience for all users,” HBO Max said in an e-mailed statement.

Velma on HBO Max.

If you opt to pay for a year all at once, it’ll cost you $150. The tier with advertising remains at $10 a month, or $100 a year.

Related

The price increase comes at the beginning of what’s going to be an extremely tumultuous year for HBO Max and Warner Media, with the technical transition from being its own entity to falling under the new Warner Bros. Discovery company. HBO Max and Discovery+ will merge into a single app later this year. There’s no word yet on whether the combined app will lead to other price changes, though it wouldn’t be surprising.

And still not known is whether the HBO Max name will remain intact, or whether it’ll become a shortened “Max,” which has been rumored to be the frontrunner.

HBO Max and Discovery+ currently are available on every major streaming platform, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, on smart TV platforms, and in a web browser.

Editors' Recommendations

Disney+ launches cheaper plan with ads — but not on Roku
Disney Plus on Roku.
HBO Max is back on Amazon Prime Video Channels
HBO Max on Amazon Prime Video Channels.
Best Buy Black Friday deals: TVs, laptops and air fryers
Best Buy Black Friday
What is Spotify? Music, pricing, and features explained
Spotify app and earbud.
The best dramas on Netflix right now
Five Black soldiers joining hands and looking at the camera in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods.
Showtime Free Trial: Get a month of streaming for free
The Showtime logo against a black background.
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (January 2023)
Maverick doing a thumbs up in Top Gun.
The best movies on Amazon Prime Video (January 2023)
Tessa Thompson and LaKeith Stanfield in Sorry to Bother You.
Best Samsung TV deals for January 2022
A person watching a Samsung TV.
The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more
Promo image of the main cast of Star Wars: The Bad Batch.
Best Sony TV deals for January 2023
Sony Z8H TV
Want to stream in DTS:X? It’s coming in 2023 thanks to Disney+ and IMAX
Robert Downey Jr. In Avengers: Endgame.
Best Vizio TV deals for January 2023
vizio 55 inch oled 4k tv deal black friday 2020