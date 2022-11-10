 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

MediaTek’s new Pentonic 1000 processor may make your next TV even better

Phil Nickinson
Caleb Denison
By and

MediaTek today at its annual MediaTek Summit unveiled its newest flagship system on a chip for televisions — with the Pentonic 1000 looking to future-proof your next television.

The multi-core, multi-CPU chipset will enable all kinds of specs and features that you’ve likely heard of before, but they’ll be all tucked inside more TV sets than ever, with more video and audio codecs and broadcast TV standards, all in a single platform. (And, hopefully, enabling lower prices.)

The MediaTek Pentonic 1000 should receive an enthusiastic welcome by TV enthusiasts since it solves a pain point many have complained of over the past few years as HDMI 2.1 and its promised features have been touted by many TV brands, but very inconsistently delivered. While several LG and Samsung TV models offer four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 points, other brands, like Sony, TCL, and Hisense — which rely on MediaTek SOCs at the heart of their TVs — have only offered two high-bandwidth ports, one of which is often shared with the eARC feature, thus leaving only one free high-bandwidth port for a device that could use it, such as an Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, or gaming PC with a high-end GPU. With the MediaTek Pentonic making its debut in 2023 TVs, more TVs will be more powerful than ever.

MediaTek Pentonic 1000 infographic.
MediaTek

We’re also talking things like 4K resolution at 120Hz, and variable refresh rates up to 144Hz for gaming. Toss in auto low-latency mode, too, for good measure.

MediaTek’s Intelligent View feature will let you watch along with your friends, or do built-in video calls, all while using A..I to make things look even better. MediaTek says you’ll be able to combine up to eight views in a single display, and have seamless video and graphic syncing while things are moving around.

There’s plenty of support for the Dolby standards, too. Dolby Vision IQ adds Precision Detail, “revealing incredible detail in both bright and dark areas.” It’ll add more depth to textures, and Dolby Vision itself will extend to multiple windows on the same television.

“By integrating Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail, the Pentonic 1000 will enable 4K smart TVs to expand the Dolby Vision experience,” Mathias Bendull, Vice President of Living Room at Dolby Laboratories, said in a press release. “Dolby will work with MediaTek and our OEM partners to bring the astonishing Dolby Vision imaging for more use cases to 4K smart TVs.”

Your network connection will be plenty fast, too, with support for Wi-Fi 6E, the latest standard.

The first smart TVs powered by Pentonic 1000 will be available in the first quarter of 2023.

Editors' Recommendations

Chromecast with Google TV makes the leap to Android 12
Chromecast with Google TV.
New Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED displays art, senses your presence
Fire TV Omni QLED Series with widgets.
Amazon’s third-gen Fire TV Cube has great features the Apple TV is missing
Fire TV Cube.
YouTube TV: Plans, pricing, channels, how to cancel, and more
The YouTube TV on a Roku TV.
Make any TV smart with a Roku Streaming Stick 4K – now just $25
Roku Streaming Stick 4K.
Get Apple’s AirPods Pro wireless earbuds for $159 today
AirPods Pro resting on an iPhone with open charging case nearby.
LG’s new thin and stretchable displays could be used to wrap skin, cars, and furniture
A woman bends and folds LG Display's stretchable display.
Samsung S95B vs. Sony A95K QD-OLED battle: we all win
Samsung S95B OLED TV with image of a bright flower on screen.
A Canadian grocery store is selling second-gen AirPods for just $89
Apple AirPods second generation with charging case on a wooden desk.
How much is Apple Music, and how can you get it for free?
Someone using Apple Music's app on an Android smartphone.
How to use spatial audio on Apple TV 4K
Apple's head-tracking spatial audio for Apple TV 4K.
How to watch World Cup 2022
Fox Sports app on an iPhone in front of a soccer ball.
MQair is the new hi-res Bluetooth audio codec for fans of MQA
MQair codec logo.