 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Memorial Day soundbar deals: Bose, Sennheiser, Sonos, more

By

If you’ve been looking closely at this year’s Memorial Day TV deals, then you might’ve been directed to buy a soundbar. The reasoning is simple: Today’s TVs are thin, which is great for your living room space but not that good for generating sound. Fortunately, the solution is also pretty simple: Get a soundbar. Unfortunately, if you’ve just spent quite a bit of money on a TV, you might not be excited to spend more money on a soundbar. We get it. However, as Memorial Day is in our sights, we’ve found good early deals on soundbars. Here are the best early discounts happening now.

Best LG soundbar Memorial Day deals

An LG Eclair 3.0 Channel Soundbar sitting on a table in a nice room.
LG

If you have one of the best LG TVs, then you’ll likely want an LG soundbar. As you might’ve guessed, the two just go together. If you match your LG TV with a compatible LG soundbar, the two can team up with the TV Sound Mode Share to provide the TV’s processing power alongside your soundbar’s. Plus, you won’t even need an extra remote. With the right LG TV, you can control your LG soundbar from the same remote. So, if you’re an LG TV owner, take advantage of one of these — the best early Memorial Day deals — offers now:

  • LG 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and DTS Virtual:X —
  • LG SP2 2.1 Channel 100W Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer —
  • LG S40T 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer (2024 Model) —
  • LG Eclair 3.0 Channel Soundbar with Dolby Atmos —
  • LG 3.1.3 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X —
  • LG 5.1.3 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X —

Best Bose soundbar Memorial Day deals

Bose Smart Soundbar 900.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

This year, at least for early Memorial Day deals, you have relatively slim pickings for Bose soundbar deals, even though they are a favored brand. The highlight will be the Bose Soundbar 900. When we made our Bose Soundbar 900 review, we liked it for its quality design, great sound quality, and the ability to sync it with your Bose headphones for quiet TV listening. Of course, you should also check out our Bose Soundbar 700 review while you’re at it, to see if you’ll like the cheaper option. It’s not much, but these are the best early Memorial Day deals on Bose soundbars:

  • Bose Soundbar 700 —
  • Bose Soundbar 900 —

Best Vizio soundbar Memorial Day deals

Vizio M-Series Elevate Soundbar (M512E-K6)
Riley Young/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Vizio operates in an interesting part of the spectrum of current day soundbars. While a lot of companies explicitly focus on premium soundbars at high prices, or soundbars with subwoofers and other sound equipment to make expensive kits, Vizio operates all over the place. The best early Vizio Memorial Day deals for soundbars occupy both the affordable soundbar-by-itself space, the high-end set you can show off to your neighbors, such as the Vizio Elevate, and even soundbars with a subwoofer built directly into it as a one piece machine. You’ll see what we mean if you check out the following Vizio Memorial Day soundbar deals:

  • VIZIO 2.0-Channel V-Series Home Theater Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X —
  • VIZIO 2.1-Channel V-Series Home Theater Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X and Wireless Subwoofer —
  • VIZIO M-Series All-in-One 2.1 Immersive Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Built In Subwoofers —
  • VIZIO 5.1-Channel V-Series Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Dolby Audio 5.1/DTS Virtual:X – Black —
  • VIZIO M-Series Elevate 5.1.2 Immersive Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Wireless Subwoofer —
  • VIZIO 5.1.4-Channel Elevate Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Rotating Speakers for Dolby Atmos/DTS:X —

Best Sonos soundbar Memorial Day deals

Close up of Sonos logo on a Sonos Arc soundbar.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Sonos soundbars are known for their quality sound despite a simple setup, as well as their sleek looks. The main contenders of the early sale include the Sonos Arc, Sonos Beam, and Sonos Ray. While we compare the Sonos Beam and Sonos Ray as well as the Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc in a sort of head-to-head competition, you’ll find all three of the models in our listing of the best Sonos soundbars, which will also help you decide which one to get at this time if you’re having trouble. Note that for early Memorial Day sales, we’re finding a lot of combo packs with products like the uniquely shaped Sonos Sub.

  • Sonos Beam (Gen 2) and Sub Mini Dual 6-inch Wifi Subwoofer —
  • Sonos Arc —
  • Sonos Ray with Sub Mini Dual 6-inch Wifi Subwoofer and Sonos Era 100 —
  • Sonos Arc and Sonos Sub (Gen 3) —

More Memorial Day soundbar deals we love

2023 Samsung HW-Q990C.
Samsung

Of course, there are more soundbars to choose from for early Memorial Day deals. The following are selected picks from our selection of the best soundbars, plus other deals that are just too irresistible to pass up:

  • Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar —
  • Samsung S-series All-in-one 5.0ch. Wireless Dolby ATMOS Soundbar w/ Q-Symphony / HW-S60D —
  • JBL Bar 500 5.1 Channel Soundbar with Subwoofer —
  • Sony HT-A5000 —
  • Sony HT-A7000 —
  • Q-series 11.1.4 ch. Wireless Dolby ATMOS Soundbar Q990C —
  • Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Apple’s best-selling AirPods are back at their Black Friday price
Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe review

 

If you're in the Apple ecosystem and you want to grab yourself some of the best earbuds at a reasonable price, then the 2nd generation Apple AirPods are the way to go. Not only do they offer a great balance between audio fidelity and price, but they've just been discounted down to their Black Friday price. You can snag them now directly from Amazon for just $80, down from the regular $129 price, so you're getting $50 off what you'd usually pay for them.

Read more
Hurry! This Samsung 75-inch 4K TV can be yours for only $550 today
The Samsung TU69OT 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet in a living room.

Samsung is one of the best TV brands on the market right now, and if you're looking to pick up a new TV, then going for one is a smart choice, especially if you're already in the Samsung ecosystem. One great option we've found is this massive 75-inch Samsung TU690T that's not only packed with features but also has a nice little discount that will save you a bit of extra cash. While it usually goes for $580, you can grab it now from Best Buy for just $550, which will save you a tidy $30.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Samsung TU690T
There's a lot to love about the 75-inch Samsung TU690T, least of all being its massive size and the fact that it not only runs at 4K but even has an internal upscaler that will upscale your older content to 4K. That's perfect for those who love to watch older shows and don't want to lose out on quality with a newer, bigger TV. In a similar vein, the support for HDR 10+ means better contrast and image fidelity for your content, and while that won't apply to older upscaled content, it will apply to newer streamed shows and films.

Read more
This 50-inch 4K TV is only $200 right now, and people love it
A Pioneer Xumo TV from Best Buy.

If you’re looking for one of the cheapest TV deals around, take a look at what Best Buy has to offer. Right now you can buy a Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV for just $200. It normally costs $300, so by buying it today you’re saving $100 off the regular price. Even better, the TV has reviewed surprisingly well by many of Best Buy’s customers. If you’re keen to know more about how good it is, keep reading while we take you through its offerings.

Why you should buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV
You won’t see Pioneer on our look at the best TV brands but that doesn’t automatically mean you should write this TV off. Instead, check out the user reviews for this TV. One reviewer explains that the “picture is surprisingly clear for a television at this price point” while another says that “the picture and sound quality is fantastic” referencing how their kids use it while playing on their PS5 and Xbox Series X. Sure, it won’t compete with the best TVs for extensive features but the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV has the essentials.

Read more