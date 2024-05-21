If you’ve been looking closely at this year’s Memorial Day TV deals, then you might’ve been directed to buy a soundbar. The reasoning is simple: Today’s TVs are thin, which is great for your living room space but not that good for generating sound. Fortunately, the solution is also pretty simple: Get a soundbar. Unfortunately, if you’ve just spent quite a bit of money on a TV, you might not be excited to spend more money on a soundbar. We get it. However, as Memorial Day is in our sights, we’ve found good early deals on soundbars. Here are the best early discounts happening now.

Best LG soundbar Memorial Day deals

If you have one of the best LG TVs, then you’ll likely want an LG soundbar. As you might’ve guessed, the two just go together. If you match your LG TV with a compatible LG soundbar, the two can team up with the TV Sound Mode Share to provide the TV’s processing power alongside your soundbar’s. Plus, you won’t even need an extra remote. With the right LG TV, you can control your LG soundbar from the same remote. So, if you’re an LG TV owner, take advantage of one of these — the best early Memorial Day deals — offers now:

LG 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and DTS Virtual:X —

LG SP2 2.1 Channel 100W Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer —

LG S40T 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer (2024 Model) —

LG Eclair 3.0 Channel Soundbar with Dolby Atmos —

LG 3.1.3 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X —

LG 5.1.3 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X —

Best Bose soundbar Memorial Day deals

This year, at least for early Memorial Day deals, you have relatively slim pickings for Bose soundbar deals, even though they are a favored brand. The highlight will be the Bose Soundbar 900. When we made our Bose Soundbar 900 review, we liked it for its quality design, great sound quality, and the ability to sync it with your Bose headphones for quiet TV listening. Of course, you should also check out our Bose Soundbar 700 review while you’re at it, to see if you’ll like the cheaper option. It’s not much, but these are the best early Memorial Day deals on Bose soundbars:

Bose Soundbar 700 —

Bose Soundbar 900 —

Best Vizio soundbar Memorial Day deals

Vizio operates in an interesting part of the spectrum of current day soundbars. While a lot of companies explicitly focus on premium soundbars at high prices, or soundbars with subwoofers and other sound equipment to make expensive kits, Vizio operates all over the place. The best early Vizio Memorial Day deals for soundbars occupy both the affordable soundbar-by-itself space, the high-end set you can show off to your neighbors, such as the Vizio Elevate, and even soundbars with a subwoofer built directly into it as a one piece machine. You’ll see what we mean if you check out the following Vizio Memorial Day soundbar deals:

VIZIO 2.0-Channel V-Series Home Theater Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X —

VIZIO 2.1-Channel V-Series Home Theater Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X and Wireless Subwoofer —

VIZIO M-Series All-in-One 2.1 Immersive Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Built In Subwoofers —

VIZIO 5.1-Channel V-Series Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Dolby Audio 5.1/DTS Virtual:X – Black —

VIZIO M-Series Elevate 5.1.2 Immersive Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Wireless Subwoofer —

VIZIO 5.1.4-Channel Elevate Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Rotating Speakers for Dolby Atmos/DTS:X —

Best Sonos soundbar Memorial Day deals

Sonos soundbars are known for their quality sound despite a simple setup, as well as their sleek looks. The main contenders of the early sale include the Sonos Arc, Sonos Beam, and Sonos Ray. While we compare the Sonos Beam and Sonos Ray as well as the Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc in a sort of head-to-head competition, you’ll find all three of the models in our listing of the best Sonos soundbars, which will also help you decide which one to get at this time if you’re having trouble. Note that for early Memorial Day sales, we’re finding a lot of combo packs with products like the uniquely shaped Sonos Sub.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) and Sub Mini Dual 6-inch Wifi Subwoofer —

Sonos Arc —

Sonos Ray with Sub Mini Dual 6-inch Wifi Subwoofer and Sonos Era 100 —

Sonos Arc and Sonos Sub (Gen 3) —

More Memorial Day soundbar deals we love

Of course, there are more soundbars to choose from for early Memorial Day deals. The following are selected picks from our selection of the best soundbars, plus other deals that are just too irresistible to pass up:

Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar —

Samsung S-series All-in-one 5.0ch. Wireless Dolby ATMOS Soundbar w/ Q-Symphony / HW-S60D —

JBL Bar 500 5.1 Channel Soundbar with Subwoofer —

Sony HT-A5000 —

Sony HT-A7000 —

Q-series 11.1.4 ch. Wireless Dolby ATMOS Soundbar Q990C —

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max —

