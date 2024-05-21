 Skip to main content
Best Vizio Memorial Day deals: get a 50-inch 4K TV for $118 and more

If you’re not familiar with Vizio, it’s a brand that focuses on more budget-oriented TVs and soundbars with surprisingly good quality. With these early Memorial Day deals you can grab a budget Vizio TV or soundbar for even cheaper than usual, so it’s the perfect time if you’re looking for an upgrade. That said, if you haven’t quite found what you’re looking for in the options below, be sure to check out these great TV deals and soundbar deals as well.

Best Vizio TV Memorial Day Deals

The VIZIO 65" Class M6 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV M65Q6-J09 being used as a meditation coach.
Vizio

While Vizio may not make the best TVs on the market, it’s TVs are pretty solid overall, especially for the price that you’re going to be paying. There aren’t a ton of options out there when it comes to deals, but we’ve collected the ones we have found below, as well as a refurbished option to save you a little bit extra.

  • VIZIO 24-inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV —
  • Restored VIZIO 32-inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV —
  • VIZIO 32-inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV —
  • VIZIO 50-inch Class M6 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV —
  • VIZIO 75-inch Class Quantum Pro 4K QLED HDR 120Hz Smart TV —

Best Vizio Soundbar Memorial Day Deals

A living room with two people watching TV with the Vizio V-Series 2.1 Home Theater Soundbar and subwoofer underneath.
Vizio

While Vizo soundbars aren’t going to compete with the best soundbars on the market, there are quite a few high-quality ones available that are still excellent. That said, there are better options in the more budget-oriented price brackets, which is what Vizio tends to aim for anyway.

  • VIZIO 2.1-Channel V-Series Home Theater Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer —
  • VIZIO M-Series 2.1 Premium Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer —
  • VIZIO 5.1-Channel V-Series Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer —
  • VIZIO 5.1-Channel M-Series Premium Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer —
  • VIZIO M-Series 5.1.2 Premium Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer —
  • VIZIO M-Series Elevate 5.1.2 Immersive Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer —

Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
