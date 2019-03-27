One day only: $80 off Nuraphone personalized wireless headphones

Share

Nuraphone wireless headphones are a unique product. They boast the usual over-the-ear Bluetooth features, like active noise cancellation and support for voice calls, but the real draw is their ability to customize the sound you hear so that it matches your personal hearing profile. It’s an unusual system, but it works, and these headphones are on sale for 20 percent off (an $80 savings) today only at Amazon.

When we reviewed the Nuraphone, we were amazed at just how well the personalization technology performed. “For our ears, it was a massive upgrade, and the difference was noticeable not just between the Nuraphone’s own playback modes, but when compared to other headphones, too,” wrote reviewer Brendan Hesse.

The Nuraphone accomplishes the special tuning by playing a range of different tones, sending sound to the cochlea. These sounds are eventually bounced back to the Nuraphone’s internal mics, which not only use the data to adjust every frequency you hear, but also to know who is wearing the headphones.

It’s all handled through the Nuraphone app, and once the analysis is complete, you get the option of swapping between the “normal” unchanged sound and the personalized EQ. This is usually the moment of truth for people who try it for the first time.

The headphones are a little odd as far as the design goes. They pair a traditional over-the-ear cup format with an in-the-ear earbud, and use both sections to produce audio signals. It can be a bit tricky to get them adjusted for ideal comfort, but once you do, they’re really like nothing else.

As one of the few wireless headphones on the market with aptX HD as a supported codec, the Nuraphones are a good match for those who have a collection of lossless, high-res music files. They can also flip in and out of noise-canceling mode, which is handy for those times when you actually need to be aware of your surroundings.

Battery life is good for a claimed 20 hours, which should be plenty for most users, but should you fail to recharge them, there’s ample wired connectivity too: Standard 3.5mm connection, as well as Apple Lightning, USB-A, USB-C, and micro-USB.

These headphones don’t go on sale often, so you might want to grab them while you can. The sale ends today, March 27, 2019.