 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You’ll soon be able to subscribe to Paramount+ from The Roku Channel

Phil Nickinson
By

If, after reading this, you feel like you’ve got a bit of Inception, you’re not alone. Roku has announced that you’ll be able to subscribe to the Paramount+ streaming service later this month from within The Roku Channel. It’ll still cost exactly the same — $5 a month for the version with ads, or $10 a month if you want to get rid of most ads.

Why do this, instead of just having a separate subscription and its own channel (which is what Roku basically calls apps) on Roku? In addition to letting Roku manage the billing, you’ll get the Paramount+ content right alongside everything else that’s tucked into The Roku Channel, which also is available on Amazon Fire TV, Samsung smart TVs, and in a web browser. It’s another way to make The Roku Channel (and the ads Roku sells for it) a premium destination on the biggest streaming platform in the United States, and it’s bringing what’s new on Paramount+ with it.

The Roku Channel on a Roku TV./
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

“We’re thrilled to partner with Paramount+ in its continued growth, and for the ability to provide our audience with easy access to its extraordinary breadth of content, IP, and live news and sporting events” Rob Holmes, Vice President of Programming for Roku, said in a press release. “Premium Subscriptions connects today’s highest-quality content providers to the millions of streamers on The Roku Channel, and we’re excited to introduce streamers to everything that Paramount+ has to offer directly within The Roku Channel.”

Paramount+ — which is home to all things Star Trek, along with live sports like the Champions League and the National Women’s Soccer League — increases the total number of premium services available on the platform to more than 50. Like other premium services on Roku, Paramount+ lets you test things out with a free seven-day trial.

“Paramount+ features an expansive breadth of content for the whole household, spanning original dramas, blockbuster movies, popular unscripted series, sports and news, all at a competitive price point,” Jeff Shultz, chief strategy officer and chief business development officer for Paramount Streaming, said in the press release. “We are excited to expand our successful partnership with Roku and bring Paramount+ to The Roku Channel.”

Roku has some 55.1 million active accounts as of July 2022, and makes the lion’s share of its revenue on the “platform” side, meaning advertising and other non-hardware things. Paramount+ reported just under 40 million subscribers as of the first quarter of 2022.

Editors' Recommendations

Get up to $300 to spend online when you buy through Visible

Visible wireless logo on phone that's being held up.

Samsung Gaming Hub expands with Amazon Luna’s addition

The Amazon Luna app running through Samsung Gaming Hub.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

The cast of Marvel Midnight Suns stands in a line-up.

How to create a Facebook group

A series of social media app icons on a colorful smartphone screen.

NBA 2K23 will deliver better AI players, new badges, and a slew of new advanced player controls

Devin Booker in NBA 2K23.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet let you explore Paldea and crystallize your Pokémon

Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Studio Display suffering audio issues, Apple acknowledges

Apple Mac Studio desktop and Studio Display.

The best movies on HBO right now (August 2022)

Scarlett Johansson in Under the Skin.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 beginner’s guide: 9 tips and tricks to get started

Noah and Mio stand back-to-back near a giant machine in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

The best phones for 2022: Which smartphone should you buy?

iPhone 13 Pro screen.

Here’s a list of portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

portable tech gadgets - Anker car charger

Best board games 2022: For adults, families, two players, and more

Can an air purifier really help you breathe easier during wildfire season?

Dyson Pure Humidify Cool filters