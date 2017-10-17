Phiaton’s BT 150 NC Bluetooth headphones might just be your new travel buddy

Why it matters to you If you find yourself on the road often, owning a solid pair of noise cancelling headphones like the BT 150 NC is critical.

A solid pair of headphones for the road is an important part of any frequent traveler’s inventory, and Phiaton’s newest Bluetooth headphones, the BT 150 NC, are built specifically with business travelers in mind.

The BT 150 NC sport 12mm drivers in each ear, and support wireless connectivity with Bluetooth 4.2. Using the Multipoint Connection feature, the headphones can be connected with up to two Bluetooth-enabled devices at the same time. They also feature AptX for Android users, which enables high-quality wireless playback.

Travel often means having to deal with large, noisy crowds or vehicles, and Phiaton has developed the BT 150 NC with such environments in mind. The company claims the BT 150 NC’s active noise-canceling feature can eliminate up to 95 percent of ambient noise. When the noise-canceling feature is turned on, you can expect up to six hours of continuous playback — or 10 hours with noise canceling off. Should the BT 150 NC’s battery life run out you can continue listening via a wired connection.

The physical design of the BT 150 NC is also travel-friendly. The neck strap is made of no-slip material and is highly flexible. When you’re not listening, the earbuds retract and secure magnetically in the neck band, which also turns off the active noise canceling feature to save battery life. The neck band also features a touch-response surface which controls both music playback and phone calls with simple gestures like taps and swipes. The neckband also vibrates to alert you of notifications or incoming phone calls.

One of the primary concerns with any pair of headphones is durability, and that becomes even more of an issue when traveling and dealing with different climates or sudden changes in weather. The BT 150 NC will withstand sweat and splashes thanks to their IPX-4 moisture-resistance rating. So not only will they be safe should the weather turn, they’re also built to withstand workouts when on the road.

We’re interested to see how the performance and durability of the BT 150 NC hold up compared to Phiaton’s previous Bluetooth headphones, including the excellent BT 100 NC, which remain among our favorites.

You can pick up the BT 150 NC now from Amazon for $150 in either silver or black color schemes. They come with a selection of varied silicone eartips to ensure the best possible fit. You can also read more on the BT 150NC’s official Phiaton page.