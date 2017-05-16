Polk Audio’s slim MagniFi Max SR soundbar offers wireless surround at a serious bargain

Why it matters to you Polk Audio has once again managed to pack a bunch of features into a small soundbar that won't monopolize your home theater space.

Trying to get big sound from a tiny soundbar is no easy task, but Polk Audio is making it much easier. Following the company’s impressively powerful Mighty Mouse soundbar, the MagniFi Mini, the company’s new MagniFi Max SR soundbar aims to provide another option for big sound from a (relatively) small package.

The MagniFi Max is equipped with four one-inch-by-three-inch full-range drivers, a pair of three-quarter-inch tweeters, a one-inch center channel driver, and a wireless subwoofer with an eight-inch driver. It also features Polk’s Stereo Dimensional Array technology, plus DTS and Dolby Digital surround sound decoding. But the real kicker is the soundbar’s included pair of SR1 wireless satellite speakers, which can be easily linked up with the soundbar to create a true surround sound experience.

This might sound like a large setup, but the soundbar has a relatively small footprint, standing a mere two inches tall, while the SR1 speakers are small enough that they won’t disrupt your room’s layout, or require messy speaker wires (though each will require a power outlet). Polk will also offer the MagniFi Max and SR1 speakers separately, for those who would rather purchase the system by piecemeal.

As for connection and control options, the MagniFi Max SR packs Google Home-integration, meaning it can be controlled with voice commands and can pair up with any Chromecast Audio-enabled devices. That’s not the only wireless connection method, however, as it also supports Bluetooth.

For wired connections, there are three HDMI inputs with HDCP 2.2 support for 4K passthrough, as well as HDMI ARC support for high-quality, one-cable connection to your TV. Additionally, the soundbar boasts a digital Optical input, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm analog input.

Users will be able to select between a number of EQ presets to find the best possible mix for whatever they’re watching or listening to, as well. Alongside standard settings for specific content like movies, music, and sports, there’s also a “night effect” mode that’s designed to reduce bass and increase dialogue clarity without affecting the volume level. Polk’s Voice Adjust technology also provides users with a number of voice-specific tuning options.

Finally, Polk has ensured users can control their MagniFi Max with the remotes they’re already using by including built-in support for Samsung, LG, Sony, and Vizio IR TV remotes.

Perhaps most impressive is the price. The MagniFi Max SR (which includes the wireless speakers, as well as HDMI and Optical cables) is available now for just $600 from Polk, Amazon, Best Buy, and Crutchfield. The soundbar is $500 by itself, and the speakers can be purchased separately for $150.

If performance is on par with the rest of the MagniFi family, this could be a serious bargain for serious sound.