14 popular TV series that will return for another season

Why it matters to you If you've been waiting with bated breath to find out if your favourite series is getting renewed, this post might provide some relief

It’s that time again when we find out if networks will pull the plug on our favorite TV series or press the play button for another season.

Already, plenty of popular shows have gotten the axe, including ABC’s Last Man Standing and American Crime, and NBC’s The Blacklist spinoff, The Blacklist: Redemption. But far more series will get the chance to continue their stories.

Check out these 12 series that will be returning to your small screens.

Gotham

Based characters from DC’s Batman franchise, this series focuses on the life of young police detective James Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and a juvenile Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz). Three seasons into the story, and it seems viewers want to know more about the friendship between Gordon and Wayne, and their work to rid Gotham of its many super villains that will eventually lead to the creation of the Dark Knight himself.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Another in the comic book genre, this popular ABC series from the flip side of the comics coin is based on Marvel Comics’ spy agency tasked with keeping tabs on superheroes. But unlike DC’s TV shows, this series actually connects with Marvel’s film franchise. Created by Joss and Jed Whedon, along with Maurissa Tancheroen, the series stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, who works with his team of agents to help contain a series of ever-terrifying super villains. With a relatively successful four seasons under its belt, the show will be back for a fifth go ‘round.

Designated Survivor

Kiefer Sutherland is Tom Kirkman in this ABC series, the government’s designated survivor who becomes President after the entire administration is taken out by a terrorist attack. Struggling to balance his desire to do good with the need to make extremely tough decisions, navigate the murky political waters, and figure out what happened that fateful day, it’s an eye-opening look at just how difficult it is to lead the free world. The show’s first season ended with a bang, and season two will pick up from there next fall.

The Last Man on Earth

Will Forte made a successful move from Saturday Night Live to heading up his own Fox series as Phil Miller, the presumed last survivor on a post-apocalyptic earth after the spread of a deadly virus. On the verge of ending it all, Miller meets fellow survivor Carol Pilbasian (Kristen Schaal) and decides to marry her strictly for the purposes of re-population. With appearances from former SNL cast members like Jason Sudeikis, Kristen Wiig, and Will Ferrel, the show will continue its whacky apocalyptic antics for a fourth season.

Taken

Clive Standen hopes to show how Liam Neeson’s character Bryan Mills from the popular movie franchise Taken actually developed his “special set of skills” in this Franco-American prequel series. It got a straight-to-series order in 2015, premiered in February 2017, and received its renewal from NBC this month — despite less than favorable reviews.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Based on the dystopian novel of the same name, it’s no surprise this ambitious series from Hulu has already landed a second season. Starring Joseph Fiennes and Elizabeth Moss — in a role that seems already destined to overshadow her powerful turn in Mad Men — the series explores a post apocalyptic future in which women have become increasingly unable to bear children. Moss’s character Offred is one of the “Handmaids,” a group of slaves enlisted as unwilling surrogates to bear children for elitist families under a fascist regime. The series is as dark as it is beautifully made, and has received near unanimous praise from critics and audiences alike.

Snatch

Based on the brilliant film written and directed by Guy Ritchie and starring an ensemble cast that included Brad Pitt, Jason Statham, and Benicio del Toro, this Crackle series is somewhat of a surprise hit given the outcry from die-hard fans about the risky attempt to reboot the film. But critics from the likes of Nerdist.com have lauded the series for accurately “capturing the feeling and tone of the original movie.” The fresh cast of wile young brits includes Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films.

The Path

After two seasons, Hulu has decided to renew this drama starring Aaron Paul, Michelle Monaghan, and Hugh Dancy, for a third season. All three play members of a controversial cult called Meyerism, but when Paul’s character Eddie starts questioning the beliefs, trouble brews with his fellow Meyerists.

Blindspot

This show begins with Jane Doe (Jaimie Alexander) appearing seemingly out of nowhere in a duffle bag in the middle of Times Square. Naked and confused, her entire body is covered in tattoos. Working with the FBI, they realize each tattoo contains a clue to a crime, which they work to solve while Jane tries to uncover the truth about who she is. There are plenty of twists and turns through the first two seasons, so it’s no surprise NBC wants to keep viewers enthralled with a third.

American Gods

Based on the 2001 Neil Gaiman novel of the same name, this Starz series premiered its inaugural episode in April, and has already gotten the greenlight for season two. After an early release from prison following the murder of his wife, Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) meets a mysterious man named Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) who offers him a job. Shadow comes to discover that Wednesday is actually the god Odin, who is trying to gather old gods from across the U.S. to confront the New Gods. It’s an odd, complicated premise, but the shows visceral imagery, cutting dialogue, and brilliant performances from a wide cast of characters has already won critics’ hearts.

The Blacklist

While its spin-off Blacklist: Redemption won’t be returning, NBC is banking on James Spader’s interpretation of the “concierge of crime,” Raymond “Red” Reddington, to keep viewers enthralled for yet another season. Having cultivated a criminal empire, Red mysteriously turns himself into the FBI to help them catch some of the world’s most notorious criminals, for reasons unknown. While the story has shifted over the first four seasons, there are still plenty more details to uncover.

Timeless

This NBC sci-fi drama deals with adventures in time travel after an experimental time machine is stolen with the intent to change American history. The show’s fate hung in the balance for some time, and interestingly, it was actually cancelled on May 10. But following negotiations with Sony Pictures Entertainment, the series given a 10-episode reprieve, to debut in 2018.

Silicon Valley

A satirical depiction of the fast-moving tech hub in the Bay Area, praised for its surprisingly accurate portrayal, it’s no surprise that this series will be coming back for a fifth season on HBO. What is surprising, however, is that one of its stand-out cast members, T.J. Miller, who plays the pot-smoking incubator Erlich Bachman, won’t be returning. While this season will mark the end of Bachman’s clever one-liners and penchant for partying, all other regular cast members will be returning. In the current fourth season, the group is embarking on yet another tech adventure surrounding Richard Hendricks’ (Thomas Middleditch) amazing compression algorithm. Given the rapid pace and endless opportunities presented in tech, there are no shortage of storylines, but it will be interesting to see how they fair without their listless funnyman.

VEEP

Julia Louis-Dreyfus will be back for a seventh season in this award-winning HBO political comedy. The current season, which debuted in April, diverts from the White House to explore the aftermath of Meyer’s election loss. It will be interesting to see where the remainder of the season goes, and how season seven picks back up. VEEP has an impressive 12 primetime Emmy awards to its credit, and a stellar supporting cast that includes Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale, Matt Walsh, and Lumbergh himself, Gary Cole, among many others.

A few more notable series renewals worthy of mention: Quantico (ABC); New Girl (Fox; final season); Elementary (CBS); Law and Order: SVU (NBC; 19th season); Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox); Black-ish (ABC); The Goldbergs (ABC); iZombie (The CW); 13 Reasons Why (Netflix); Imposters (Bravo); Grace and Frankie (Netflix).