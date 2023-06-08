Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The countdown is on for Dr. Indiana Jones to crack his bullwhip and remind the world about his fear of snakes in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Harrison Ford reprises his iconic role one last time for the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie. Dial of Destiny will be the first film in franchise history not to be directed by Steven Spielberg or written by George Lucas. Both men will serve as executive producers.

Dial of Destiny opens in theaters on June 30, leaving fans plenty of time to refresh their memory involving Indiana Jones lore. Spanning over 40 years, there have been four Indiana Jones movies and one short-lived TV series. All five programs are available on streaming. Find out where to watch all the Indiana Jones movies and TV series below.

Where to watch the Indiana Jones movies

All four Indiana Jones movies — Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull — are streaming on Disney+ and Paramount+.

After Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm, the rights to the Indiana Jones franchise moved to Disney. Major Lucasfilm properties, including Indiana Jones and Star Wars, can be streamed on Disney+. After watching all four Indiana Jones movies, turn your attention toward Avatar: The Way of Water, now available to stream on Disney+.

Despite Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm, Paramount retained the distribution rights for the first four films, explaining why the franchise is also available on Paramount+. Are you looking to watch more summer blockbusters on Paramount+? Top Gun: Maverick, Bumblebee, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and Star Trek can be streamed on Paramount+.

Where to watch the Indiana Jones TV series

Following the success of the first three movies, Lucas created and executive produced The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles. The series follows a younger Indiana Jones (Corey Carrier as a boy and Sean Patrick Flanery as a teen) experiencing historical events of the 21st century while interacting with influential figures. The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles is streaming on Disney+.



When is it streaming for subscribers?

All four Indiana Jones films and The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles are now streaming for subscribers.

How much does it cost?

To subscribe to Disney+, there are two paid options: Disney+ with ads costs $8 a month, while Disney without ads costs $11 a month. However, the Disney+ bundle may be more advantageous to customers because it includes three services for one monthly price.

Hulu (with ads) and Disney+ (with ads) costs $10 a month

Hulu (with ads), Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ costs $13 a month

Hulu (ad-free), Disney+ (ad-free), and ESPN+ costs $20 a month

Paramount+ features two paid tiers: Essential and Premium. Essential ($5 a month/$50 a year) includes limited commercial interruptions while streaming movies and TV shows. Premium ($10 a month/$100 a year) has no ads and includes your local CBS station. However, these prices will not last forever as the price increases to $6 a month and $12 a month on June 27.

Is it worth watching?

The Indiana Jones movies are a joy to revisit in 2023. The 1980s action sequences do not feel dated in 2023. Each movie is an entertaining adventure that the audience undertakes with the witty, sarcastic, and admirable Indiana Jones. For cinephiles, Indiana Jones is a piece of film history, considering the biggest producer (Lucas), director (Spielberg), and leading man (Ford) of the last 50 years teamed up in the prime of their careers to work on this franchise.

Raiders of the Lost Ark is the highest-rated Indiana Jones movie on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 93% on the Tomatometer. Raiders is also the only film in the franchise to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. The film was nominated for nine Oscars, winning five. The highest-grossing film in the franchise is Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which earned over $790 million worldwide.

After the theatrical release window, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is expected to stream on Disney+ and Paramount+.