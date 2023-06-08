 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch all the Indiana Jones movies and TV series

Dan Girolamo
By

The countdown is on for Dr. Indiana Jones to crack his bullwhip and remind the world about his fear of snakes in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Harrison Ford reprises his iconic role one last time for the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie. Dial of Destiny will be the first film in franchise history not to be directed by Steven Spielberg or written by George Lucas. Both men will serve as executive producers.

Dial of Destiny opens in theaters on June 30, leaving fans plenty of time to refresh their memory involving Indiana Jones lore. Spanning over 40 years, there have been four Indiana Jones movies and one short-lived TV series. All five programs are available on streaming. Find out where to watch all the Indiana Jonemovies and TV series below.

Recommended Videos

Where to watch the Indiana Jones movies

Harrison Ford holds a sword in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

All four Indiana Jones moviesRaiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skullare streaming on Disney+ and Paramount+.

After Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm, the rights to the Indiana Jones franchise moved to Disney. Major Lucasfilm properties, including Indiana Jones and Star Wars, can be streamed on Disney+. After watching all four Indiana Jones movies, turn your attention toward Avatar: The Way of Water, now available to stream on Disney+.

Despite Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm, Paramount retained the distribution rights for the first four films, explaining why the franchise is also available on Paramount+. Are you looking to watch more summer blockbusters on Paramount+? Top Gun: Maverick, Bumblebee, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and Star Trek can be streamed on Paramount+.

Where to watch the Indiana Jones TV series

Indiana Jones and a friend stand next to each other and stare.

Following the success of the first three movies, Lucas created and executive produced The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles. The series follows a younger Indiana Jones (Corey Carrier as a boy and Sean Patrick Flanery as a teen) experiencing historical events of the 21st century while interacting with influential figures. The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles is streaming on Disney+.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | Official Trailer

All four Indiana Jones films and The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles are now streaming for subscribers.

How much does it cost?

Harrison Ford and Shia LaBeouf both hold flashlights in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of Crystal Skull.
Paramount Pictures

To subscribe to Disney+, there are two paid options: Disney+ with ads costs $8 a month, while Disney without ads costs $11 a month. However, the Disney+ bundle may be more advantageous to customers because it includes three services for one monthly price.

  • Hulu (with ads) and Disney+ (with ads) costs $10 a month
  • Hulu (with ads), Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ costs $13 a month
  • Hulu (ad-free), Disney+ (ad-free), and ESPN+ costs $20 a month

Paramount+ features two paid tiers: Essential and Premium. Essential ($5 a month/$50 a year) includes limited commercial interruptions while streaming movies and TV shows. Premium ($10 a month/$100 a year) has no ads and includes your local CBS station. However, these prices will not last forever as the price increases to $6 a month and $12 a month on June 27.

Is it worth watching?

Sean Connery and Harrison Ford put their hands up in Last Crusade.
Paramount Pictures

The Indiana Jones movies are a joy to revisit in 2023. The 1980s action sequences do not feel dated in 2023. Each movie is an entertaining adventure that the audience undertakes with the witty, sarcastic, and admirable Indiana Jones. For cinephiles, Indiana Jones is a piece of film history, considering the biggest producer (Lucas), director (Spielberg), and leading man (Ford) of the last 50 years teamed up in the prime of their careers to work on this franchise.

Raiders of the Lost Ark is the highest-rated Indiana Jones movie on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 93% on the Tomatometer. Raiders is also the only film in the franchise to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. The film was nominated for nine Oscars, winning five. The highest-grossing film in the franchise is Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which earned over $790 million worldwide.

After the theatrical release window, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is expected to stream on Disney+ and Paramount+.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Nicolas Cage embraces chaos in Sympathy for the Devil trailer
Nicolas Cage in Sympathy for the Devil.

As an actor, Nicolas Cage has had a wildly eclectic career that ranges from would-be Superman to an occasional vampire in Renfield. For his next movie, Sympathy for the Devil, Cage is playing to his strengths as an enigmatic passenger who holds Joel Kinnamen's driver at gunpoint. In the trailer below, Cage is completely convincing as an off-the-wall and violent hit man who could kill the driver at any time. However, it also appears that the passenger did not hijack the driver at random. Instead, he seems to have a purpose in mind.

SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL Official Trailer

Read more
The best movies on Max right now
Poster for Moonlight featuring the protagonist's face split among three phases of his life.

Though Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming app has been rebranded, Max (formerly HBO Max) still has some of the best movies to stream right now thanks to its diverse catalog. The platform provides excellent variety in its movies across every genre imaginable, ensuring that subscribers will find at least a handful of content to match their needs.

That's an exceptional strength for any streamer to have considering how competitive -- as well as how increasingly expensive -- the market is. Even so, we've sifted through the platform's offerings to curate a consistently updated guide to help you find the best movies to stream on Max right now.

Read more
Action heroes reunite in first trailer for The Expendables 4
Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone in The Expendables.

It's been nine years since The Expendables 3 hit theaters, but the long-awaited sequel is just a few months away. Jason Statham, last seen kicking a shark in the trailer for The Meg 2, is taking over the franchise from his friend and co-star, Sylvester Stallone. After headlining the first three Expendables films, Stallone has confirmed that this will be his final appearance as Barry Ross. But as you can see in the first trailer for The Expendables 4, Barry has one last mission for Statham's Lee Christmas.

EXPEND4BLES (2023) Official Trailer - Jason Statham, 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren

Read more