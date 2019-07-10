Digital Trends
Home Theater

Five burning questions we have about HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s new streaming service

Rick Marshall
By

The streaming landscape is growing at lightspeed, making it more important to know what each streaming video service offers and how it compares to the crowd. One of the latest services to be announced is HBO Max, which promises to offer more than 10,000 hours of content from Warner Bros., HBO, and various other movie studios and television networks under AT&T’s WarnerMedia banner.

Although the service has an official name and a launch date of spring 2020, there’s still a lot we don’t know about HBO Max. Here are the biggest questions we have about this new Netflix challenger, and the answers we’ll need to get if we’re going to invest our hard-earned money on another streaming platform.

How much?

The first, unconfirmed report about the cost of HBO Max arrived in June 2019, and indicated that WarnerMedia was planning to charge between $16 and $17 for its then-unnamed streaming service. Subsequent, official announcements from AT&T and WarnerMedia — including the announcement the  — didn’t offer any confirmation of that price point.

With a wide range of subscription prices for the various streaming services available now and launching in the near future, it’s anyone’s guess at this point what HBO Max will end up costing. Given that HBO alone costs around $15 per month, there’s good reason to believe HBO Max will cost more than that — but in the current Wild West of streaming services, anything’s possible. If it does come in at just a couple dollars more per month, it’s going to be hard to resist for anyone already hooked on HBO.

How about 4K and HDR?

best game of thrones episodes spoils war
HBO

Although many services offer cheaper subscription plans for lower-resolution content, 4K resolution and its contrast counterpart, HDR, are rapidly becoming standard inclusions in streaming video packages. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video both deliver 4K Ultra High Definition HDR video to subscribers, which offer improvements both in the pixel density of the image, as well as brighter whites, richer black levels, and more vivid color shading.

HBO (including the premium channel and its streaming counterparts in HBO Go and HBO Now) has thus far resisted moving up from 1080p HD video to 4K. HBO Max will likely need to take this into consideration when it attempts to compete with the industry leaders. There’s been no word so far on how WarnerMedia plans to address subscribers’ desire for 4K streaming video, so we’ll have to wait and see what kind of picture HBO Max is going to deliver.

What happens to DC Universe?

dc extended universe hero
DC Universe

With the announcement of HBO Max, WarnerMedia made its existing, recently launched DC Universe streaming service the superhero-sized elephant in the room.

DC Universe offers subscribers a relatively small, but impressive library of movies and television series tied to the DC Entertainment universe, including several well-received original series, such as Doom Patrol. Want to see Tim Burton’s original Batman? It’s in there. Interested in checking out some episodes of the award-winning Batman: The Animated Series? That’s all in there, too.

It makes sense that the service would be folded into HBO Max in one form or another, but DC Universe also offers subscribers access to a massive library of digital comics from the DC Comics vault, which is something other streaming services don’t have. At this point, WarnerMedia hasn’t indicated any plans to end or otherwise change the existing DC Universe platform, but this could be a game-changer in one way or another for HBO Max — and maybe DC Universe, too.

How much TV will Max actually offer?

Giving the service the name “HBO Max” seems to suggest that HBO programming will be one of the basic elements the service will offer, but AT&T and WarnerMedia are in the unique position of having a massive list of TV properties at their disposal.

Along with HBO, WarnerMedia also owns Cinemax, TBS, TNT, and TruTV, as well as CNN, HLN, and a long list of other major and minor broadcast cable and premium TV networks. That’s a lot of TV content under one roof, and that pile of programming doesn’t even account for The CW and other networks that are jointly owned by WarnerMedia and other companies.

With CBS All Access offering live and just-aired shows from CBS channels online, there’s a precedent for giving subscribers that sort of immediate, streaming access to broadcast content. HBO already has its HBO Now service that lets you watch HBO shows live online without a cable subscription, so will HBO Max package that with similar access to any of the other networks WarnerMedia controls? If so — and at the right price — HBO Max could quickly become among the best cord-cutting options available.

Will Max be WB’s home for DC films, Harry Potter, etc.?

questions about hbo max warnermedia streaming service best netflix movies batman begins

Streaming competitor Disney+ has already announced plans to be the exclusive streaming source for many of the Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm projects down the road, so it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise for HBO Max to do the same with Warner Bros. Pictures movies.

If that does indeed happen, it would make HBO Max a serious competitor for the wallets of streaming video subscribers — but it would make the divide between services that much wider. Warner Bros. Pictures encompasses much more than just the Batman and DC Extended Universe properties, with the Harry Potter “Wizarding World” franchise also falling under the WB banner, alongside the Godzilla monster-verse and various other blockbuster franchises.

Making HBO Max the gatekeeper service for streaming access to these films ala Disney+ might be the boldest move that WarnerMedia could make — but like Disney+, it’s bound to force movie-loving cord-cutters to make some tough decisions about where to spend their money.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best movies streaming on Hulu right now (July 2019)
Up Next

WarnerMedia's HBO Max streaming service: Everything we know about it so far
Avengers Infinity War
Movies & TV

What’s next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Spider-Man: Far From Home

Here's what we know so far about the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Endgame, from rumors and speculation about Phase 4 of the MCU to confirmed facts, films, and TV shows.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Wonder Woman 1984
Home Theater

WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming service: Everything we know about it so far

AT&T's WarnerMedia is joining the streaming video environment with HBO Max, a service that will bundle HBO, WarnerMedia cable channels, and Warner Bros.' feature films on a single platform. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Posted By Chris Gates, Rick Marshall
apple music vs. spotify
Music

Apple Music vs. Spotify: Which service is the streaming king?

Apple Music is giving Spotify a run for its money, but which service is best for you? In our Apple Music vs. Spotify showdown, we compare and contrast all we know about the two streaming music services.
Posted By Parker Hall
HBO go vs hbo now
Movies & TV

HBO Go vs. HBO Now: Which streaming service is right for you?

If you're looking to get access to HBO, you might be comparing HBO Go and HBO Now. We break down the differences between the twin streaming services and see how they compare to one another.
Posted By Chris Gates, Parker Hall
trailblazing television series primetime friends
Home Theater

Netflix paid $100M to keep Friends, but viewers may pay the highest price

Netflix reportedly paid $100 million to keep '90s sitcom Friends on its service for another year, but the cost consumers might have to pay for access to their favorite shows and movies down the road could be much, much higher.
Posted By Rick Marshall
friends cuoco instagram 2
Home Theater

Friends and Veep? Warner’s new HBO Max streaming service changes HBO forever

WarnerMedia's new streaming service is called HBO Max, but it's not just HBO. The upcoming service will be the exclusive home to hits like Friends, as well as new series from JJ Abrams, Anna Kendrick, and more.
Posted By Chris Gates
Apple AirPods
Home Theater

Apple AirPods 3 with noise-cancellation could be coming later this year

A report that is decidedly light on details suggests that Apple could introduce its next generation of fully-wireless earbuds as early as the end of 2019, with noise cancellation as a key feature.
Posted By Josh Levenson, Simon Cohen
Home Theater

Step aside set-top boxes, the best streaming sticks are tiny, just as powerful

Which streaming stick reigns supreme? We pit the Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra against the Roku Premiere+, Roku Streaming Stick+, and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to help you decide which one belongs in your living room.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Simon Cohen
what is android tv full explainer o new home launcher 2017
Home Theater

What is Android TV? Google’s smart TV software fully explained

Google's Android TV might not be a household name yet, but with growing support from brands like Sony, it will be soon. But what exactly is Android TV, how do you get it, and what are the benefits? We explain it all.
Posted By Simon Cohen
sony wf 1000xm3 3
Apple

Apple AirPods vs. Sony noise-canceling WF-1000XM3: Which are the better earbuds?

Are Sony's latest noise-canceling true wireless earbuds better than the best-selling Apple AirPods? We put the two pairs of headphones through their paces, determining which is better.
Posted By Parker Hall
how to download movies from netflix
Home Theater

Got a long plane ride? Here's how to download movies from Netflix

If you want to watch your favorite Netflix films and TV shows but don't have a data connection, you need to download them to view offline. Here, we show you how to download movies and TV series from Netflix in iOS, Android, or Windows 10.
Posted By Josh Levenson, Parker Hall
sony wf 1000xm3 4
Home Theater

The Powerbeats Pro take on Sony's new noise-canceling buds in an all-out brawl

Sony's new fully wireless earbuds pack a secret weapon we've yet to see in the category: Killer noise canceling. Add in great sound and design and they put up a serious challenge to Beats' sporty Powerbeats Pro. But which pair is best?
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best movies on hulu true grit
Movies & TV

The best movies streaming on Hulu right now (July 2019)

From dramas to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
OLED vs. LED
Home Theater

OLED or LED? We pick the winner in the battle of competing TV tech

The acronyms OLED and LED sound and look very similar, but the two technologies are vastly different in terms of engineering, performance, and capabilities. Which technology wins when you pit OLED versus LED in a TV?
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Simon Cohen