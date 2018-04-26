RHA’s acclaimed MA650 wireless earphones now come in white

Share

With the sun finally rearing its shiny head, and Labor Day still months away, you must be scrambling to assemble a summer-friendly all-white wardrobe, lest you squander the opportunity and find yourself proverbially pie-faced on September 4.

To top off your wedding-ready look, you’ll need some white headphones, right? Luckily, Scotland-based audio manufacturer RHA just released a slick, white version of its acclaimed MA650 Wireless earphones (previously only available in a black-and-silver colorway). The leash-style Bluetooth earbuds — also known as “neckband earbuds,” or “neckbuds” — offer the same impressive build quality as the OG MA650, adding only a slick new finish fit for warmer weather.

The MA650 — which, for the record, cost just $100 — boast a stellar 12-hour battery life, IPX4 sweat and splash resistance, and an inline, three-button remote control. There’s a microphone built into the remote so you can easily take phone calls, and the SecureFlex silicone neckband even vibrates when receiving calls or notifications. With a purchase, you’ll get a bevy of assorted-size eartips — both silicone and Comply memory foam — so no ear canal is too oddly shaped for these buds.

High-quality aluminum housings hide custom dynamic drivers, and the MA650 even have NFC support for tap-and-go pairing with compatible devices. Using RHA’s Aerophonic design, the headphones are built to deliver authentic audio reproduction and noise isolation within a comfortable, affordable package. Unlike the regular MA650 headphones, which are designed specifically for use with Android devices, the MA650 wireless are optimized for use with any capable devices.

The new white aesthetic features chrome accenting on the ends of the remote and the neckband, as well as chrome finishes on the aluminum housings. The included mesh carry pouch is also white, as are the flanged silicone eartips, of which two sizes are included. Purchasing the MA650 (in white or black) will net you a three-year product guarantee. RHA also sells replacement eartips, cables, and more, in case you find yourself in need.

We’re interested to see how the MA650 Wireless hold up against their more expensive brethren, the MA750 Wireless (which we thought were decent). Keep an eye out for more comprehensive coverage in the future.