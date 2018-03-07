QLED may shine brightest, but Samsung’s TV and audio lineup is full of stars

Share

On March 7, Samsung unveiled its 2018 home entertainment lineup, and while its QLED TVs are so impressive that we covered them in their own separate article, the company announced a whole slew of home theater gear that may have you reaching for your credit cards.

In addition to the QLED TVs, Samsung announced new models in its Premium UHD and UHD lineups. These TVs don’t offer the more style-oriented features like One Invisible Connection or Ambient mode, but if you’re looking for a solid 4K TV with excellent picture quality and smart features, and you don’t want to spend quite as much as you would on the QLED line, these are a great option.

The Premium UHD models for 2018 are the NU8500 and NU8000. Both of these models support high dynamic range (HDR), including the more recent HDR10+ which offers features rivaling Dolby Vision, as well as smart TV features powered by Samsung’s Bixby Voice and the same One Remote Control used in the company’s QLED TVs. Samsung’s UHD models for this year include the NU7100, which is available in 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 50-inch, 43-inch, and 40-inch varieties, and the NU7300, which comes in 65-inch and 55-inch options. Both models in the UHD series support HDR and have smart TV features, but don’t feature the One Remote Control.

TVs aren’t the only new product that Samsung unveiled today, with a trio of new soundbars and an addition to its VL series of speakers. The HW-N950 is a Dolby Atmos soundbar that cranks out 7.1.4-channel surround sound without the massive footprint of a full surround sound system, with built-in side-firing and upward-firing speakers to offer maximum immersion. Similarly, the gamer-focused NW-N650, which we first saw earlier this year at CES, uses Acoustic Beam Technology to make you feel like you’re in the middle of the action.

The HW-NW700 soundbar takes a slightly different approach, with a design that is meant to be wall-mounted, allowing it to fit in perfectly with Samsung’s ultra-thin QLED TVs. Finally, the VL550 speaker is similar to the VL-5 and VL-3 speakers we also saw at CES, with a wireless volume dial that can be attached to any metallic surface, letting you keep it within easy reach. That may not be necessary, however, as the dial also lets you control the volume using only your voice.

These products will begin to roll out to stores later this month, though not all at the same time. For more information, see the Samsung website.