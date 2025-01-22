 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get this 65-inch QLED from Samsung while it’s still $1,500 off

By
Tested By Digital Trends A chameleon on a leafy branch shown on a Samsung QN900D.
Samsung QN900D 8K TV Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

We’re always on the lookout for the best TV deals, and it’s only a matter of time before the new and exciting TVs we saw at CES 2025 hit shelves. This means last year’s models will be going on sale, and some manufacturers are already marking down the top sets of 2024, including Samsung.

Right now, all three sizes of the Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900D are discounted. We’d like to spotlight the 65-inch version, which is currently on sale for $3,500 and has a $5,000 MSRP. This offer is available through Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, and a handful of other retailers, too.

Why you should buy the Samsung QN900D

Even though most of the world is still catching up with 4K technology, 8K TVs have been available for several years. The Samsung QN900D doesn’t just double the pixel count you’d find on a 4K UHD set, though, because the TV itself is primed to deliver some of the best picture processing and image upscaling. So, while 8K movies and shows may still be difficult to come by, the QN900D enhances every source it’s fed, ensuring you’ll always get the best picture possible. That’s on top of the TV’s wide color gamut and excellent contrast levels.

Related

Along with class-leading HDR support and Dolby Atmos compatibility for those of us wiring this bad boy up to a soundbar or surround sound, the QN900D also includes HDMI 2.1 connectivity, so you’ll always get the best response times and minimal input lag when hooking up a PS5, Xbox, or gaming PC.

As for apps and screen mirroring, Samsung’s Tizen OS-powered content hub is packed with popular services like Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube and supports features like AirPlay, too.

It’s hard to say how long this markdown is going to last, so it’s a good idea to take advantage ASAP. Save on every size of the Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900D when you purchase through Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, and other retailers. We also suggest taking a look at our lists of the best Samsung TV deals and best QLED TV deals for even more discounts on top tech!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Samsung savings: Take $1,000 off the 75-inch The Frame TV
"The Starry Night' as seen on the Samsung The Frame television.

Who knew that one day we’d be raving about how beautiful the family trip to Fiji looks on a TV designed to look like a piece of wall-hung art? We’re referring, of course, to Samsung’s The Frame 4K QLED, which has a big markdown today:

Right now, when you order Samsung’s 75-inch The Frame 4K QLED through the manufacturer, you’ll only pay $2,000. At full price, this model sells for $3,000. We also recommend taking a look at our roundup of the best Samsung The Frame deals for even more picturesque promos!

Read more
TCL’s The Frame alternative is down to $800 after a $1,200 discount
TCL NXTFrame A3000W.

One of the biggest thrills of any modern TV is leveraging your home’s Wi-Fi network to unlock streaming apps, voice assistance, smart home controls, and other web-connected tools. We’re also big fans of TVs that let you display professional art prints and personal media, so all your friends and family get to see where you and yours vacationed last year. And right now, you’ll be able to save a decent chunk of change on a TV set that’s tailor-made to showcase personal and professional photos and videos.

For a limited time, when you purchase the TCL 65-inch NXTFRAME 4K QLED Frame TV, you’ll only pay $800. At full price, this model sells for $2,000.

Read more
It’s TCL time! Save $150 when you order the TCL 65-inch S4 Series
The TCL S4 television as seen in a handout photo.

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have retired for another year, we’re back to looking for the best TV deals at some of our favorite retailers. We didn’t have to look long either before stumbling across this great offer. For a limited time, when you purchase the TCL 65-inch S4 Series 4K LED at Walmart, you’ll only pay $230. At full price, this model sells for $378. We’ve reviewed several TCL TVs here at Digital Trends, and resident TV expert Caleb Denison is often a fan of the brand’s budget-friendly pricing and (usually) excellent picture quality.

Why you should buy the TCL 65-inch S4 Series
The 65-inch S4 Series is a 4K LED running the Roku TV OS. The S4 Series delivers a bright and colorful picture that holds up well in brightly lit rooms, and thanks to top-notch HDR support, colors become all the more vivid when watching HDR movies and shows or playing HDR games. And while the TV only has a 60Hz refresh rate, TCL’s Auto Game Mode and ALLM support ensure you’ll get the best frame-to-frame performance for your favorite console and PC games.

Read more