Get this 65-inch QLED from Samsung while it’s still $1,500 off

We’re always on the lookout for the best TV deals, and it’s only a matter of time before the new and exciting TVs we saw at CES 2025 hit shelves. This means last year’s models will be going on sale, and some manufacturers are already marking down the top sets of 2024, including Samsung.

Right now, all three sizes of the Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900D are discounted. We’d like to spotlight the 65-inch version, which is currently on sale for $3,500 and has a $5,000 MSRP. This offer is available through Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, and a handful of other retailers, too.

Why you should buy the Samsung QN900D

Even though most of the world is still catching up with 4K technology, 8K TVs have been available for several years. The Samsung QN900D doesn’t just double the pixel count you’d find on a 4K UHD set, though, because the TV itself is primed to deliver some of the best picture processing and image upscaling. So, while 8K movies and shows may still be difficult to come by, the QN900D enhances every source it’s fed, ensuring you’ll always get the best picture possible. That’s on top of the TV’s wide color gamut and excellent contrast levels.

Along with class-leading HDR support and Dolby Atmos compatibility for those of us wiring this bad boy up to a soundbar or surround sound, the QN900D also includes HDMI 2.1 connectivity, so you’ll always get the best response times and minimal input lag when hooking up a PS5, Xbox, or gaming PC.

As for apps and screen mirroring, Samsung’s Tizen OS-powered content hub is packed with popular services like Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube and supports features like AirPlay, too.

It’s hard to say how long this markdown is going to last, so it’s a good idea to take advantage ASAP. Save on every size of the Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900D when you purchase through Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, and other retailers. We also suggest taking a look at our lists of the best Samsung TV deals and best QLED TV deals for even more discounts on top tech!