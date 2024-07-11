 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The giant 77-inch Samsung S90C OLED TV has a $1,300 price cut

By
A press image of the Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED television.
Samsung

OLED TV deals are usually still expensive after discounts, so if you’re interested in buying one, you should be on the lookout for offers with huge savings. Here’s a great example — the 77-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV at $1,300 off from Samsung, which slashes its price from $3,600 to $2,300. It’s still not what you’d call affordable, but it’s going to be a fantastic addition to any home theater setup. If you want to make sure that you get this OLED TV for cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to complete your purchase for it as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 77-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV

The 77-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV will be an amazing upgrade for any living room, but first, you need to make sure that you have enough space for it by consulting our guide on what size TV you should buy. Watching at a proper distance is important to enjoy the benefits of OLED TVs, which use organic light-emitting diode that generate 100% of the light that the TV produces. In our OLED TV versus QLED TV comparison, the advantages of OLED TVs include the ability to create perfect blacks, superior response time, wider viewing angles, less power consumption, and better eye comfort.

The Neural Quantum Processor with 4K Upscaling of the 77-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV transforms all the content that you watch to 4K Ultra HD quality, while Dolby Atmos surround sound and Object Tracking Sound Lite creates immersive 3D audio. The OLED TV is powered by Samsung’s Tizen platform for access to all of the popular streaming services, and it also supports the Samsung Gaming Hub so you can play video games without a gaming console.

In one of the most attractive early Prime Day TV deals in the market right now, you can get the 77-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV with a $1,300 discount, which pulls its price down to $2,300 from $3,600. It’s going to be worth every single penny at this steal price, but you need to act fast if you want to get the OLED TV for much cheaper than usual. Proceed with the transaction to secure your own 77-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV immediately, as the offer may be gone if you decide to return to it tomorrow.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best 4th of July TV sales: $1,000 off Samsung The Frame and more
LG C3 OLED

4th of July TV sales are offering up a plethora of awesome TV deals for much cheaper than usual. With so many OLED TV deals and QLED TV deals to choose from, as well as lots of regular 4K TVs for those on tighter budgets, the options can feel overwhelming. We’ve picked out some of our favorites to help you out.
Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD TV -- $80, was $130

For a simple and inexpensive solution, check out the Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD TV. It has all the essentials you need like Alexa voice controls and Apple AirPlay. It also has Fire TV built-in so there’s no need to add a streaming device. Instead, you can stream from your favorite apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, and Apple TV straight from the TV. There’s also DTS TruSurround for audio. The TV is only an HD TV but it’s a good cheap option for anyone who simply needs a TV for their bedroom or to entertain the kids. Best Buy 4th of July sales have tons more cheap 4th of July TV deals to look at if you need something bigger.

Read more
Samsung’s The Premiere 130-inch projector has a huge discount
Samsung Premiere projector on a white background.

We love hunting down TV deals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, but sometimes projector deals are even better! If you’ve been on the fence about investing in a big TV or some type of projection system, perhaps this Samsung promotion will help get you closer to a final decision.

Right now, when you purchase the Samsung 130-inch Class The Premiere LSP9T directly through Samsung, you’ll score the terrific short-throw projector for only $5,500. That’s $1,000 off the normal asking price!

Read more
Amazon cut the price of this 75-inch 4K TV to just $470
Toshiba - 75-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

If you're upgrading your living room with a new TV, then you probably want to go with something that's a little bit on the bigger side. Not only do they give you a ton more screen space, they're great if you don't have couches and seats close to the TV. So, if you're thinking of picking something up, then this massive 75-inch TV from Toshiba is a great option, especially since Amazon has knocked its price down to $470 from $650, saving you a substantial $180 in the process and snagging one of the best TVs on the market for an excellent price.

Why you should buy the TOSHIBA 75-inch Class C350 Series
This Toshiba C350 has a surprising number of features under the hood, given the price tag, such as the support for HDR and HDR10, so that you get much better contrast and color reproduction than you would without. It also comes with the Regza Engine 4K, which helps with things like making images crisper and increasing image fidelity; plus, it has its own optimization engine that alters the image to make it seem more true-to-life, which is neat. The C350 Series also has great audio due to the inclusion of Dolby Atmos, so if you don't have a standalone soundbar or sound system, then the included speakers on the TV are pretty good.

Read more