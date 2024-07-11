The giant 77-inch Samsung S90C OLED TV has a $1,300 price cut

OLED TV deals are usually still expensive after discounts, so if you’re interested in buying one, you should be on the lookout for offers with huge savings. Here’s a great example — the 77-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV at $1,300 off from Samsung, which slashes its price from $3,600 to $2,300. It’s still not what you’d call affordable, but it’s going to be a fantastic addition to any home theater setup. If you want to make sure that you get this OLED TV for cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to complete your purchase for it as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 77-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV

The 77-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV will be an amazing upgrade for any living room, but first, you need to make sure that you have enough space for it by consulting our guide on what size TV you should buy. Watching at a proper distance is important to enjoy the benefits of OLED TVs, which use organic light-emitting diode that generate 100% of the light that the TV produces. In our OLED TV versus QLED TV comparison, the advantages of OLED TVs include the ability to create perfect blacks, superior response time, wider viewing angles, less power consumption, and better eye comfort.

The Neural Quantum Processor with 4K Upscaling of the 77-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV transforms all the content that you watch to 4K Ultra HD quality, while Dolby Atmos surround sound and Object Tracking Sound Lite creates immersive 3D audio. The OLED TV is powered by Samsung’s Tizen platform for access to all of the popular streaming services, and it also supports the Samsung Gaming Hub so you can play video games without a gaming console.

In one of the most attractive early Prime Day TV deals in the market right now, you can get the 77-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV with a $1,300 discount, which pulls its price down to $2,300 from $3,600. It’s going to be worth every single penny at this steal price, but you need to act fast if you want to get the OLED TV for much cheaper than usual. Proceed with the transaction to secure your own 77-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV immediately, as the offer may be gone if you decide to return to it tomorrow.