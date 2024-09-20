Samsung’s surprisingly cheap 98-inch TV just got even cheaper

Samsung has a penchant for finding its way into our best TV roundups, and for plenty of good reasons. Responsible for a number of leading LED-LCDs, QLEDs, and QD-OLED TVs, Samsung TVs get better every year, and every time a new model is released, an old set usually goes on clearance. Right now, though, you’ll still be able to get your hands on several Samsung 2023 models, and we found a terrific offer on a big ole’ QLED:

Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the Samsung 98-inch Q80C at Best Buy for $5,000. Normally, this model is priced at $7,000, so you can put that $200 you saved toward one of the best soundbar deals we found this week!

Why you should buy the Samsung 98-inch Q80C

We first caught wind of the 98-inch Q80C last summer. We couldn’t believe there was going to be a cheaper theater-sized QLED on the market for only $8,000. Mind you, at the time, the going price for TCL’s 98-inch QM8 Series was $10,000. So, even though we’re talking about luxury screen sizes, at least the Q80C’s luxury pricing is coming down.

The Samsung Q80C uses Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 4K and Quantum HDR+ tech to deliver some of the best brightness levels and color accuracy we’ve ever seen on a TV this size. And because we’re dealing with a 4K panel, the Q80C upscales every source you feed it. So, even if the movie, show, or video game wasn’t 4K to begin with, it’ll look a lot closer to UHD quality when the Q80C is through with it.

Thanks to full-array backlighting, you’ll also get fantastic contrast levels from this set and minimal light blooming. Then there’s the quantum dots, which give this set its QLED billing. When lit, quantum dots react by enhancing color brightness and depth, especially when watching HDR movies and shows or playing HDR games. Speaking of which, Samsung’s Gaming Hub, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and native 120Hz refresh rate make this an excellent TV for gaming, too.

We’re also glad to see the Q80C is Q-Symphony 3.0-certified. When paired with a compatible Samsung Q-Symphony 3.0 soundbar, you’ll be able to use the Q80C TV speakers and Samsung soundbar in unison for an expanded soundstage.

While it’s hard to guess how long Samsung TV deals like this one will last, our experience with Best Buy deals is they come and go pretty quickly. That being said, now could be the best time to save on this monster of a QLED. Take $2,000 off the price of the Samsung 98-inch Q80C when you purchase through Best Buy.