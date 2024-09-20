 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung’s surprisingly cheap 98-inch TV just got even cheaper

By
Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED 4K HDR TV.
Samsung / Samsung

Samsung has a penchant for finding its way into our best TV roundups, and for plenty of good reasons. Responsible for a number of leading LED-LCDs, QLEDs, and QD-OLED TVs, Samsung TVs get better every year, and every time a new model is released, an old set usually goes on clearance. Right now, though, you’ll still be able to get your hands on several Samsung 2023 models, and we found a terrific offer on a big ole’ QLED:

Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the Samsung 98-inch Q80C at Best Buy for $5,000. Normally, this model is priced at $7,000, so you can put that $200 you saved toward one of the best soundbar deals we found this week!

Why you should buy the Samsung 98-inch Q80C

We first caught wind of the 98-inch Q80C last summer. We couldn’t believe there was going to be a cheaper theater-sized QLED on the market for only $8,000. Mind you, at the time, the going price for TCL’s 98-inch QM8 Series was $10,000. So, even though we’re talking about luxury screen sizes, at least the Q80C’s luxury pricing is coming down.

Related

The Samsung Q80C uses Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 4K and Quantum HDR+ tech to deliver some of the best brightness levels and color accuracy we’ve ever seen on a TV this size. And because we’re dealing with a 4K panel, the Q80C upscales every source you feed it. So, even if the movie, show, or video game wasn’t 4K to begin with, it’ll look a lot closer to UHD quality when the Q80C is through with it.

Thanks to full-array backlighting, you’ll also get fantastic contrast levels from this set and minimal light blooming. Then there’s the quantum dots, which give this set its QLED billing. When lit, quantum dots react by enhancing color brightness and depth, especially when watching HDR movies and shows or playing HDR games. Speaking of which, Samsung’s Gaming Hub, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and native 120Hz refresh rate make this an excellent TV for gaming, too.

We’re also glad to see the Q80C is Q-Symphony 3.0-certified. When paired with a compatible Samsung Q-Symphony 3.0 soundbar, you’ll be able to use the Q80C TV speakers and Samsung soundbar in unison for an expanded soundstage.

While it’s hard to guess how long Samsung TV deals like this one will last, our experience with Best Buy deals is they come and go pretty quickly. That being said, now could be the best time to save on this monster of a QLED. Take $2,000 off the price of the Samsung 98-inch Q80C when you purchase through Best Buy.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
This 65-inch onn is $298 today normally $348 but hurry
Onn 65-inch QLED TV on a white background.

When it comes to Walmart in-house labels, one of the most popular and entertaining monikers is onn. This store brand produces everything from HDMI cables and power surge protectors to streaming devices and the focus of today’s deals post: 4K smart TVs. And right now, when you buy the Roku-powered onn 65-inch 4K TV on Walmart’s website or in stores, you’ll save $50.

Why you should buy the onn 65-inch 4K TV
First and foremost, the best part of this big onn LED TV is its price. It’s tough to score a 65-inch TV (any make or model) for less than $500 in many cases. If you want to own the biggest TV but don’t want to break the bank, this is an excellent set for the job. This onn TV is an LED-LCD set that delivers 4K resolution at up to 60Hz. The TV also has limited HDR support, three HDMI ports, and a handful of other inputs.

Read more
Best Buy cut the price of this LG OLED TV from $1,500 to $750
The LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV on a white background.

As one of the best retailers for TV deals, it’s always worth checking out Best Buy. Right now, you can buy an LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV for 50% off. Usually priced at $1,500, it’s down to $750 for a limited time only. There are many Best Buy TV deals around but few as good as this one. For the price, you get a more affordable OLED TV than most while enjoying many of the best features that LG TVs have to offer. Here’s exactly what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV
LG is the brand to go for the best OLED TVs around. Due to the OLED technology involved, the TV panel of the LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV is made up of self-lit pixels with over 8 million pixels all able to light up independently of each other. That means you get the most vibrant moments along with perfect blacks, even all within the same scene. There’s also 100% Color Volume and 100% Color Fidelity to further enhance how the LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV looks.

Read more
A 50-inch TV under $200? Don’t miss this Walmart deal
The TCL 50-inch 4K TV on a white background.

If you're looking for a new TV, these Walmart TV deals are generally worth paying attention to. Today, there’s a particularly cheap offer happening at the retailer. Right now, you can buy a TCL 50-inch 4K TV for $198 instead of $228. The $30 discount may not sound huge but given the low price this TV already was, it brings the TCL model below $200 which is always awesome to see. It’s one of the cheaper TV deals around at the moment this TV idea for a den, bedroom, or simply a living room on a budget. If all that sounds appealing to you, read on while we take you through what it offers.

Why you should buy the TCL 50-inch 4K TV
At this price, you won’t be scoring one of the best TVs but TCL is one of the best TV brands for value so that’s why you should pay attention to this model. As standard, of course, you get a 4K panel which is a great starting point but the TCL 50-inch 4K TV builds upon that.

Read more