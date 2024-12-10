 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get this awesome Samsung soundbar with Dolby Atmos for just $200 today

By
Good Deal The Samsung HW-6CC Soundbar.
Walmart

When it comes to home theater sound, one of the best brands to go with is Samsung. Over the last several years, Samsung surround sound systems and soundbars have done a phenomenal job at enhancing movie nights, which is why we’re always on the lookout for Samsung soundbar deals. As luck would have it, we came across a great one earlier today:

Right now, when you purchase the Samsung 3.1ch HW-Q6CC Soundbar, you’ll only pay $200. At full price, this model sells for $380.

Why you should buy the Samsung 3.1ch HW-Q6CC Soundbar

The HW-Q6CC is a Dolby Atmos soundbar, which means it can virtualize a full Atmos speaker configuration. Expect immersive audio, regardless of where you choose to sit or stand, plus a nice balance of highs, mids, and lows. And if you ever decide to relocate the soundbar to another room, Samsung’s Adaptive Sound Lite tech will automatically recalibrate the HW-Q6CC to the new space you place it in. Connectivity couldn’t be more effortless either: Thanks to HDMI eARC, you only have to worry about one wire going to your TV.

Related

Far more than a home theater system, you’ll also be able to use the HW-Q6CC to stream music from a phone or tablet using Bluetooth. Pair two devices simultaneously and enjoy fast playback with Samsung’s Tap Sound feature, which lets you start playing a song from your phone through the Samsung soundbar just by tapping one device to the other.

While it’s hard to say how long this markdown is going to last, Samsung deals like this one have gone pretty quickly in the past. That being said, today might be the best day to save. Take $180 off the Samsung 3.1ch HW-Q6CC Soundbar when you purchase at Walmart, and be sure to check out our list of the best Walmart deals for even more holiday discounts!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
This Samsung 7.1.2 Channel soundbar just dropped from $1,100 to $800
The Samsung HW-Q850D 7.1.2 Soundbar.

Best Buy is going all out for its  savings event. From September 27-29, you’ll be able to save big on popular tech devices like laptops, TVs, and the focus of today’s post, impressive home theater sound systems. Considering it’s our job to stay on top of the best promos, we just had to bring this offer to your attention:

Best Buy has discounted the Samsung HW-Q850D 7.1.2 Soundbar with Rear Speakers from $1,100 to $800. With $300 going back in your pocket, you may even want to take a look at some of the other great Best Buy deals we’ve been keeping tabs on.

Read more
This Samsung 3.1.2 channel soundbar is $200 off today at Best Buy
Samsung HW-Q600C

For one of the best soundbar deals, look no further than Best Buy. Right now, you can buy the Samsung HW-Q600C 3.1.2 channel Q-Series soundbar for $200 off bringing it down to $400 from $600. If you’ve just snapped up one of the many Best Buy TV deals happening, this is the perfect way to enhance your home cinema setup for less. We’re here to tell you all about the HW-Q600C but bear in mind the deal is likely to end soon.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-Q600C 3.1.2 channel Q-Series soundbar
Samsung is a reliable name in the best soundbars world as well as for making great TVs. It knows how to get the most out of anyone’s home cinema setup and ambitions. The Samsung HW-Q600C 3.1.2 channel Q-Series soundbar offers 3.1.2 channel True Dolby Atmos sound which can work in conjunction with your Samsung TV speakers providing they have Q-Symphony support. It takes seconds to set up and instantly improves your aural experience while you view.

Read more
Today only: Samsung’s 3.1.2-channel soundbar is nearly half off
Samsung HW-Q600C

For one of the best soundbar deals today, check out the Samsung Discover event which is offering a hefty 45% off the Samsung HW-Q600C Dolby Atmos soundbar. It normally costs $600, but for today only it’s down to $330, saving you $270 off the regular price. This is a fantastic price for a soundbar from a highly respectable brand, but you’ll need to be quick as you only have a matter of hours to buy at this price. Here’s what you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-Q600C Dolby Atmos soundbar
The Samsung HW-Q600C was added to the company’s lineup back in 2023 and has gone through some improvements since. It’s a more affordable option compared to the impressive but expensive Q990C and it’s perfect for pretty much all homes.

Read more