Get this awesome Samsung soundbar with Dolby Atmos for just $200 today

When it comes to home theater sound, one of the best brands to go with is Samsung. Over the last several years, Samsung surround sound systems and soundbars have done a phenomenal job at enhancing movie nights, which is why we’re always on the lookout for Samsung soundbar deals. As luck would have it, we came across a great one earlier today:

Right now, when you purchase the Samsung 3.1ch HW-Q6CC Soundbar, you’ll only pay $200. At full price, this model sells for $380.

Why you should buy the Samsung 3.1ch HW-Q6CC Soundbar

The HW-Q6CC is a Dolby Atmos soundbar, which means it can virtualize a full Atmos speaker configuration. Expect immersive audio, regardless of where you choose to sit or stand, plus a nice balance of highs, mids, and lows. And if you ever decide to relocate the soundbar to another room, Samsung’s Adaptive Sound Lite tech will automatically recalibrate the HW-Q6CC to the new space you place it in. Connectivity couldn’t be more effortless either: Thanks to HDMI eARC, you only have to worry about one wire going to your TV.

Far more than a home theater system, you’ll also be able to use the HW-Q6CC to stream music from a phone or tablet using Bluetooth. Pair two devices simultaneously and enjoy fast playback with Samsung’s Tap Sound feature, which lets you start playing a song from your phone through the Samsung soundbar just by tapping one device to the other.

While it’s hard to say how long this markdown is going to last, Samsung deals like this one have gone pretty quickly in the past. That being said, today might be the best day to save. Take $180 off the Samsung 3.1ch HW-Q6CC Soundbar when you purchase at Walmart, and be sure to check out our list of the best Walmart deals for even more holiday discounts!