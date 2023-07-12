Samsung’s best Dolby Atmos soundbar system is $500 off today

Across the many Prime Day deals going on at the moment, we’ve learned that discounts aren’t solely Amazon’s domain. Other retailers are also offering their own sales and that includes Samsung. For instance, today you can buy the Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4 channel wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar with rear speakers for $1,400 instead of the usual price of $1,900. If you’ve been waiting to invest in a high-end soundbar, this is your chance to do so for less with it easily being one of the better Prime Day soundbar deals currently available. Want to know more? Let’s take a look. Remember — this deal ends imminently as Prime Day comes to a conclusion.

Why you should buy the Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4 channel wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar

The Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4 channel wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar has a ton of great features going for it. It’s just what you need if you’ve been looking for one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars. It offers 11 front-facing speakers, 1 subwoofer, and 4 up-firing channels so you get a true Dolby Atmos experience.

You’ll feel sound coming from all directions with the room flooded with audio just as it should be if you were at a movie theater or experiencing what you’re watching for real. Pair it with a Samsung TV and things get even better thanks to Q-Symphony technology but it’s not essential if you have a different TV from one of the best TV brands. You still get the freedom of wireless Dolby Atmos so there’s no need to deal with extra cables in your setup. There’s also SpaceFit Sound Pro which provides a room-filling sound that is calibrated to your space by analyzing the environment and automatically optimizing your audio. Adaptive sound also helps by analyzing scenes in real-time so that you don’t miss any dialog, even at low volumes. A dedicated game mode helps with gaming time as well.

On a practical level, like the other best soundbars, there’s also built-in voice assistant support with Alexa, along with Apple AirPlay 2 built-in for easy streaming.

A supremely high-end soundbar, the Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4 channel wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar is usually priced at $1,900. Until the end of today, you can buy it directly from Samsung for $1,400. It’s one not to be missed if you’ve been waiting to upgrade your home cinema setup for less.

