Perfect for a patio, Samsung’s outdoor QLED TV is discounted for 4th of July

John Alexander
By
A family watching an outdoor TV.
Samsung

It’s July, there’s a heat wave in at least part of the country, and summer is fully in session. It might be wise to stay indoors where the sun won’t affect you so much and your AC (or at least a portable air conditioner) can keep you cool. But, while the sun is shining you want to be outside. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean your favorite movies or series is going to stop. And then, suddenly, with too much time outside you’ll find you’re behind on every cultural affair that means something to you.

If only there were a TV that could fight off the glare and take the best of the entertainment world outside with you. Oh, there is! It’s ‘The Terrace’, its one of the best TVs, and it’s on sale in sizes ranging from 55-inches to 75-inches, made for both partial and full sun. Depending on your configuration of choice, you can score anywhere from $400 to $4,000 off.

Why you should buy Samsung’s The Terrace outdoor 4K TV

The Terrace is a TV that defies what you think of a TV as in the first place. You may remember your parents wanting every curtain in the house closed when ‘the program’ was on. It’s because their TV wasn’t too bright and it needed to keep all brightness for itself. Samsung’s The Terrace? It provides all the brightness it needs to itself, with its 2,000+ nits of brightness ready to take on the sun itself. (Well, at least indirect sunlight.) Even more incredible? The Terrace is ready to take on other elements, with its IP55 environmental protection that is enough to protect against dust and the splashes of the rain.

No matter what size or sun level you choose, your new The Terrace TV will include incredible anti-reflection tech and high contrast ratios to keep your picture in line during the worst of the summer. You’ll also get standards of modern 4K TVs such as AI upscaling, apps, and advanced screen mirroring.

To get your The Terrace 4K outdoor TV for your terrace at a discounted rate of between $400 and $4,000 off, follow the link below. Then, consider pairing it with one of these outdoor TV antennas for a truly unique outdoor viewing experience.

