Sennheiser’s Ambeo AR One in-ears blur the line between the real and the virtual

You’d be hard pressed to find a company more invested in the future of audio than Sennheiser. With its Ambeo line, which contains headsets, soundbars, and more, the company is exploring the possibilities of binaural audio, 3D audio, and more. Now the company has unveiled another product in the line, the Ambeo AR One in-ears, which are the first product of their kind to be certified by augmented reality company Magic Leap.

One of the main features of the Ambeo AR One is what Sennheiser refers to a “transparent audio.” Basically, this lets you dial in just how much sound from the outside world makes it through to your ears. The headphones’ built-in microphone takes in audio around you, letting you blend in just the right amount. If you’re in the zone and don’t want to be interrupted, dial everything around you out. If you’re in situation where you want to hear those around you, blend in just the right amount of background noise with your music. To help keep you immersed when you want to be, the Ambeo AR One in-ears include Comply-brand ear tips for maximum isolation.

As great as that sounds, that’s just the beginning. The listening ability of the Ambeo AR One also lets you record those outside sounds and manipulate them. Audio loops are included in the Ambeo Augmented Audio App, but you can also record your own loops. Basically, if you’ve always wanted to make a song out of your cat meowing or your neighbor yelling at his Xbox, the Ambeo AR One in-ears and the app can help make this a reality.

“It is exciting to be able to offer the first spatial listening accessory certified under the ‘Works with Magic Leap’ program, along with a completely new way to create spatial soundscapes with the Ambeo Augmented Audio Lab,” Véronique Larcher, co-director for Ambeo at Sennheiser, said in a statement. “Now with control over how much their audio composition is overheard by those around, and how much they wish to stay connected to the outside world, developers can create spatial audio worlds with Magic Leap One according to their own sound rules.”

The Sennheiser Ambeo AR One in-ears will be available in November via the Magic Leap website, selling for a retail price of $250. For more information or to place an order, head to the Sennheiser product page for the Ambeo AR One.

