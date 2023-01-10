The love affair between Skullcandy and Doritos continues. After launching a limited edition set of Doritos-themed Dime wireless earbuds to celebrate 4/20 day in 2022, the duo is back for another collab. This time, Skullcandy has given its Dime 2 wireless earbuds and SLYR gaming headset the nacho cheese-inspired colors, but with a twist: special stripes that glow when exposed to a black light have been added to the paint job.

The two headphones can be purchased immediately, but won’t ship until mid-February. The psychedelic sets are priced at $70 for the SLYR multi-platform wired headset and $35 for the Dime 2 wireless earbuds.

Apparently, the new glowing paint picks up on a TikTok trend that has been thriving — folks creating videos with lots of blacklight effects. But other than the UV-reactive paint, these products are identical to their non-Doritos-themed versions.

The SLYR is a recent addition to the Skullcandy lineup and is aimed at budget- (and style-)conscious gamers. The company says it delivers rich, detailed audio, crystal-clear communication, all-day comfort, and additional features designed to maximize the gaming experience. It uses 50mm drivers and the detachable boom mic has a status LED to let you know when you’re on mute. Because it uses a simple analog cable, it will work with virtually all gaming platforms including consoles and PCs.

Skullcandy x Doritos Limited-Edition SLYR Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset

3.5mm audio cable

Boom with bi-directional mic

Mute & volume control

Memory-foam ear cushions wrapped in moisture-wicking and breathable material

Skullcandy x Doritos Limited-Edition Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds

Built-in Tile finding technology

12 hours total battery life

Call, track, and volume controls

IPX4 sweat and water resistant

Micro-USB charging case with a snap lid and integrated lanyard

