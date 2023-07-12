Great for a movie night, this HD projector down to $90 for Prime Day

If you’ve been planning to buy a projector for your living room or bedroom, now’s the perfect time with the discounts that you can enjoy from Amazon’s Prime Day deals. Here’s a tempting offer that you wouldn’t want to miss — the Smonet Movie Projector for a very affordable $90, which is less than half its original price of $220 following a $130 discount. We’re not sure if this bargain will be available throughout the shopping holiday though, so if you’re interested, you’re going to have to push through with the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Smonet Movie Projector

Make your movie nights at home feel like you’re watching at the cinemas with the Smonet Movie Projector, which is capable of 1080p HD video output at 7,500 lumens. In comparison, some of the best projectors only go beyond 3,000 lumens, according to our guide on how to choose a home theater projector. You’ll be getting extreme brightness with the Smonet Movie Projector so you won’t be missing any detail on what you’re watching, even in dark scenes. Additionally, it’s capable of a projection display as large as 200 inches, with a recommended distance from your wall or projection screen of between 4.9 feet and 16.4 feet. You’ll want to check out our guide on how to set up a home theater projector for help on the perfect arrangement.

The Smonet Movie Projector features a cooling system that extends the life of the projector’s bulb to up to 55,000 hours of usage before it needs a replacement, plus a fan that’s 30% less noisy than those of other projectors to minimize the disturbance while you’re immersed in a show or movie. There’s a lot of options on how to play content on the Smonet Movie Projector, including through HDMI for your TV stick, laptop, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X; USB for your flash drive or portable hard drive; AV cable for your DVD player; or wirelessly through Google’s Chromecast.

If you’re going after Prime Day projector deals, you should take notice of Amazon’s $130 discount for the Smonet Movie Projector. From $220, you’ll only have to pay $90 to get it delivered to your home. The offer may get taken down sooner than you expect though, so if you’re already looking forward to watching your favorite shows and movies on the Smonet Movie Projector, don’t hesitate with your purchase — send your order now while stocks are still available.

