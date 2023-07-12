 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Great for a movie night, this HD projector down to $90 for Prime Day

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Smonet Movie Projector attached to a smartphone.

If you’ve been planning to buy a projector for your living room or bedroom, now’s the perfect time with the discounts that you can enjoy from Amazon’s Prime Day deals. Here’s a tempting offer that you wouldn’t want to miss — the Smonet Movie Projector for a very affordable $90, which is less than half its original price of $220 following a $130 discount. We’re not sure if this bargain will be available throughout the shopping holiday though, so if you’re interested, you’re going to have to push through with the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Smonet Movie Projector

Make your movie nights at home feel like you’re watching at the cinemas with the Smonet Movie Projector, which is capable of 1080p HD video output at 7,500 lumens. In comparison, some of the best projectors only go beyond 3,000 lumens, according to our guide on how to choose a home theater projector. You’ll be getting extreme brightness with the Smonet Movie Projector so you won’t be missing any detail on what you’re watching, even in dark scenes. Additionally, it’s capable of a projection display as large as 200 inches, with a recommended distance from your wall or projection screen of between 4.9 feet and 16.4 feet. You’ll want to check out our guide on how to set up a home theater projector for help on the perfect arrangement.

The Smonet Movie Projector features a cooling system that extends the life of the projector’s bulb to up to 55,000 hours of usage before it needs a replacement, plus a fan that’s 30% less noisy than those of other projectors to minimize the disturbance while you’re immersed in a show or movie. There’s a lot of options on how to play content on the Smonet Movie Projector, including through HDMI for your TV stick, laptop, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X; USB for your flash drive or portable hard drive; AV cable for your DVD player; or wirelessly through Google’s Chromecast.

Related

If you’re going after Prime Day projector deals, you should take notice of Amazon’s $130 discount for the Smonet Movie Projector. From $220, you’ll only have to pay $90 to get it delivered to your home. The offer may get taken down sooner than you expect though, so if you’re already looking forward to watching your favorite shows and movies on the Smonet Movie Projector, don’t hesitate with your purchase — send your order now while stocks are still available.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This insane LG OLED TV deal is about to disappear, don’t miss out!
A colorful image on the LG C2 OLED's screen.

There comes a time each year when the stars align and an absolutely stellar television can be bought at an unbelievable price and then, poof, it's gone. The moment is fleeting, and the moment is now.

The LG C2 OLED TV is, somehow, still available, and if you buy the 65-inch model now, you'll save $1,000 over its original price. The LG C2 OLED was one of my top TV picks in 2022, and my very top pick as the premium TV I thought most folks should buy. It was also my top pick for the best gaming TVs.

Read more
Amazon is having a HUGE sale on Sony headphones for Prime Day
Man listening to Sony headphones in the street.

Even if you're regularly checking our guide on the best Prime Day deals, you're not going to be able to find everything, there are just way too many. It also means if you're looking for something in particular, like some of the best Prime Day headphone deals, you're going to have to sift through a lot of information. But that's where we have you covered. We've collected all of the best deals, across various guides, like this one which explores the best Sony headphone deals -- and for Prime Day 2023, Amazon is offering a ton of Sony-related discounts. Your best way to find what you're looking for is always going to be to browse for yourself, but if you want some quick recommendations, we have those for you below, as well.

 
Why you should shop the Sony headphones sale during Prime Day today
When it comes to exceptional audio experiences, nobody does it like Sony. But the question you're probably facing right now is, in a head-to-head between Sony WH-1000XM5 vs. XM4, which headphones should you buy? We recommend reading through our guide to find that answer. What we'd rather talk about right now is not which pair to buy, but the fact that almost all pairs of relevant Sony headphones are on sale right now thanks to Prime Day.

Read more
Walmart’s rival Prime Day sale: 65-inch QLED TV for under $500
A colorful floral scene on the TCL-5 Series (S555).

With Amazon's Prime Day deals in full swing, rival retailers are also rolling out their own offers to try to take advantage of the shoppers' buying frenzy. Here's a bargain that may be hard to refuse -- the 65-inch TCL 5-Series 4K QLED TV for just $398, following a 25% discount on its original price of $528. The $130 in savings makes this massive display very cheap, but you'll have to act fast because we're not sure how long stocks will last. If you're interested, it's highly recommended that you finish the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the 65-inch TCL 5-Series 4K QLED TV
TCL has risen to one of the best TV brands in the market because of the value that its products provide -- a perk that's on full display with the TCL 5-Series 4K QLED TV. You're going to have to check our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that its 65-inch screen will fit in your living room or bedroom, but once you confirm that it will, the TV should be at the top of your wish list. You'll be getting 4K Ultra HD resolution on its massive display, so you can enjoy your favorite shows and movies with lifelike details, while QLED technology creates increased brightness and more natural colors, according to our 4K TV buying guide.

Read more