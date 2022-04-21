Leak: Sonos has a budget soundbar smaller than the Beam

Sonos appears to be readying a new home theater soundbar that will be smaller and less expensive than its $399 Beam, according to report from Chris Welch at The Verge. Welch, who claims to have seen “genuine photos” of the new speaker — but did not indicate how he came across them — worked with artists at The Verge to create renders that purportedly mirror what he saw.

The renders show a compact rectangular body with rounded ends. Unlike the Beam and Beam Gen 2 soundbars, which have a rounded top and bottom profile, the renders show the as-yet unnamed product with curves at the front and back of the speaker. Welch claims that the model number for the budget soundbar is S36, and that internally at Sonos it has been code-named “Fury.”

Exclusive: this is the new budget soundbar from Sonos https://t.co/X029UA6KFE pic.twitter.com/vE9J3PiekS — The Verge (@verge) April 21, 2022

The leak postulates that the new soundbar will be priced around $249, which would put it into competition with both larger models from Vizio and TCL, as well as products like the Bose TV Speaker. The claimed dimensions for the new Sonos speaker are 21.6 inches in width, 3.93 inches in height, and 2.71 inches in depth, which would make it a little narrower that the existing Beam soundbars.

It reportedly lacks any microphones, so it can’t be used as a smart speaker the way you can with both versions of the Beam, as well as the Sonos Arc. It also apparently lacks an HDMI port, so while it might be able to provide a simulated surround sound effect, it won’t be compatible with Dolby Atmos. There is an optical port for standard 5.1 Dolby Digital audio. We can also expect such a speaker to have Apple’s AirPlay 2 built-in, as this has been a feature of every new Sonos speaker since 2018.

Welch claims you’ll be able to expand it to a full 5.1 surround system using additional Sonos components like its Sonos Sub wireless subwoofer and a pair of Sonos One SLs — which would certainly be consistent with the company’s other home theater speakers. Strangely, the report claims that Sonos expects people to use two of the new budget soundbars as paired surround speakers for the Sonos Arc, as evidenced by the suggestion that the company has created a wall-mount bracket that will orient the speaker vertically should you want to use it that way.

Are these leaks accurate? I’d be surprised if they proved to be way off the mark, but we likely won’t have to wait long to find out. Sonos has apparently sent out press invites to a May 25 event, entitled “Step into the Magic with Sonos.” Adding more weight to the rumors of smaller speakers is a report that Sonos recently acquired a Dutch audio company called Mayht, which reportedly develops special transducers to enable the creation of speakers “10 times more compact, flatter, and lightweight without any compromise to sound quality,” according to What Hi-Fi?

Sonos has proven to be far more comfortable with the lower-priced end of the audio market in recent years. Its partnership with Ikea on the furniture giant’s Symfonisk line of Wi-Fi speakers is one example of how it’s focused on expanding its base, as is the affordably priced Sonos Roam, a portable speaker that combines the convenience of Bluetooth with the full Sonos ecosystem, plus Alexa or Google Assistant smart speaker capabilities.

