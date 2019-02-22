Share

As is often the case, each year TV manufacturers show off their latest models at CES, and each year we’re left to wait and wonder: When will they be available to buy and how much will they cost? Right now, it’s Sony’s turn to take the wraps off its pricing, though be prepared, it’s going to be a slow trickle, not a deluge of information.

Here’s what we know so far — and we’ll update it when we find out more:

X950G

While not the biggest and baddest TV that Sony showed off this year, the X950G is still an impressive model, with plenty of features for the discerning shopper, like Sony’s Picture Processor X1 Ultimate for better HDR performance, full-array local dimming backlight with X-tended Dynamic Range Pro, Netflix Calibrated Mode, Imax Enhanced, plus both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Sony also included its new Acoustic Multi-Audio system that adds two sound-positioning tweeters in the rear of the TV, to go along with the bass reflex speakers for what Sony calls “Sound-from-Picture Reality.” These TVs will be available in stores on March 12, with online pre-sales starting the week of February 25.

55-inch XBR-55X950G ($1,400)

65-inch XBR-65X950G ($2,200)

75-inch XBR-75X950G ($3,500)

85-inch XBR-85X950G (TBD)

Yup, that’s it for now — but there’s much more to come. As a reminder, these are some of the other models that Sony showed off, and which already make placeholder appearances on the company’s website:

Z9G Master Series

This is the big one — it’s Sony’s first foray into consumer 8K TVs, and it’s a doozy. Available in a 98-inch screen size, as well as the slightly more humble 85-inch, this TV is packed to the gills with features like 8K-optimized versions of its Picture Processor X1 Ultimate and X-Reality Pro engines. It gets a quad set of front-firing speakers hidden in the recesses of its bezel that should make the sound feel as though it’s coming from within the screen itself.

A9G Master Series

If you want a Sony TV, and you love OLED, the A9G is the way to go. Available in 55, 65, and 77-inch screen sizes, and powered by Android TV, buyers of these TVs can look forward to exceptionally inky blacks, and gorgeous, wide-gamut color.

A8G

You can expect the A9G to be one of the most expensive OLED TVs on the market when we finally get pricing on it, so it’s a good thing Sony is also producing the A8G. It’s an OLED 4K TV, available in 55- and 65-inch sizes, but with fewer refinements compared to the A9G.

Stay tuned, we’ll be back with more soon!