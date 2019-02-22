Digital Trends
Home Theater

Sony slowly rolls out its 2019 lineup of enormous TVs, with pricing to match

Simon Cohen
By

As is often the case, each year TV manufacturers show off their latest models at CES, and each year we’re left to wait and wonder: When will they be available to buy and how much will they cost? Right now, it’s Sony’s turn to take the wraps off its pricing, though be prepared, it’s going to be a slow trickle, not a deluge of information.

Here’s what we know so far — and we’ll update it when we find out more:

X950G

Sony XG950 4K TV

While not the biggest and baddest TV that Sony showed off this year, the X950G is still an impressive model, with plenty of features for the discerning shopper, like Sony’s Picture Processor X1 Ultimate for better HDR performance, full-array local dimming backlight with X-tended Dynamic Range Pro, Netflix Calibrated Mode, Imax Enhanced, plus both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Sony also included its new Acoustic Multi-Audio system that adds two sound-positioning tweeters in the rear of the TV, to go along with the bass reflex speakers for what Sony calls “Sound-from-Picture Reality.” These TVs will be available in stores on March 12, with online pre-sales starting the week of February 25.

  • 55-inch XBR-55X950G ($1,400)
  • 65-inch XBR-65X950G ($2,200)
  • 75-inch XBR-75X950G ($3,500)
  • 85-inch XBR-85X950G (TBD)

Yup, that’s it for now — but there’s much more to come. As a reminder, these are some of the other models that Sony showed off, and which already make placeholder appearances on the company’s website:

Z9G Master Series

Sony Master Series Z9G
Sony Master Series Z9G 85-inch

This is the big one — it’s Sony’s first foray into consumer 8K TVs, and it’s a doozy. Available in a 98-inch screen size, as well as the slightly more humble 85-inch, this TV is packed to the gills with features like 8K-optimized versions of its Picture Processor X1 Ultimate and  X-Reality Pro engines. It gets a quad set of front-firing speakers hidden in the recesses of its bezel that should make the sound feel as though it’s coming from within the screen itself.

A9G Master Series

sony 8k ces 2019 a9g in situ 2

If you want a Sony TV, and you love OLED, the A9G is the way to go. Available in 55, 65, and 77-inch screen sizes, and powered by Android TV, buyers of these TVs can look forward to exceptionally inky blacks, and gorgeous, wide-gamut color.

A8G

sony 2019 tv pricing a8g

You can expect the A9G to be one of the most expensive OLED TVs on the market when we finally get pricing on it, so it’s a good thing Sony is also producing the A8G. It’s an OLED 4K TV, available in 55- and 65-inch sizes, but with fewer refinements compared to the A9G.

Stay tuned, we’ll be back with more soon!

Don't Miss

The best wireless Bluetooth headphones for 2019
Samsung Galaxy Buds
Product Review

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are a brilliant combination of value and comfort

With six hours of battery life, an extremely comfortable fit, sweatproofing, and a very palatable price tag, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are putting all other true wireless earbuds on notice.
Posted By Parker Hall
dolby atmos movies
Home Theater

The best Dolby Atmos movies for your home theater sound as good as they look

If you've got your hands on some sweet Dolby Atmos gear, the next step is to find films that take advantage of it. These are our picks in several genres for the best Dolby Atmos movies currently available on Blu-ray and streaming services.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
1315736 autosave v1 how to mirror your smartphone tv television tablet
Home Theater

Here's a handy guide to mirroring your favorite devices to your TV screen

A vast arsenal of devices exists to allow sending anything on your mobile device (or PC) to your TV. Our in-depth guide shows you how to mirror content from your smartphone or tablet to the big screen.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
tv buying guide vlcsnap 2018 01 25 09h41m02s184
Home Theater

Still wondering why you should buy a smart TV? Here's what you should consider

If you've been living under a rock, you might wonder: What is a smart TV, anyway? Luckily, we've put together a quick-hit guide to teach you everything you need to know about televisions with big brains.
Posted By Caleb Denison
Computing

Great PC speakers don't need to break the bank. These are our favorites

Not sure which PC speakers work best with your computer? Here are the best computer speakers on the market, whether you're working with a tight budget or looking to rattle your workstation with top-of-the-line audio components.
Posted By Jon Martindale
space jam 2 lebron james news
Movies & TV

LeBron James’ Space Jam 2 gets an official release date

LeBron James has brought on Black Panther director Ryan Coogler to produce his upcoming Space Jam sequel, with Terence Nance attached to direct the film. Space Jam 2 is expected to hit theaters in July 2021.
Posted By Rick Marshall
amazon prime video on apple tv 4k news example 2
Home Theater

Apple is arming up to redefine TV just like it did the phone

Curious about what Apple's answer to Netflix will be? Us too. So we combed through some patents, and looked at the landscape, to come up with a bold prediction: Apple's streaming service will be way bigger than anyone thinks.
Posted By Simon Cohen
napster canada music streaming headphones
Home Theater

Apple may be making noise-canceling headphones safer to use on the streets

Over-the-ear headphones are massively popular, but they block a lot of outside sounds, which increases the risk of accidents. A new Apple invention hints at a way to have great sound, and great safety, and it might be coming soon.
Posted By Simon Cohen
movie tickets theater
Movies & TV

Battle of the movie ticket sites: How to make sense of the fledgling industry

MoviePass may be the industry leader in subscription-based movie ticket sales, but the company's troubles have opened the door for competitors AMC Stubs A-List, Sinemia, and Cinemark Movie Club. Here's how the services compare.
Posted By Rick Marshall
ready player one review reaching
Home Theater

Bask in the glory of your home theater with these 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray movies

What good is a 4K TV if you don't have the means of pushing it to its limits? Here are our favorite 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays, all of which are nothing short of stunning. It'll make you wonder why you haven't always watched movies this way.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
marshall major ii bt best headphones under $100
Home Theater

Get the most boom for your buck with the best headphones under $100

Everybody wants a bargain, and this list has a bunch. For those looking for a solid set of headphones without spending a big stack of cash, this list is is your starting point. Check out our picks for the best headphones under $100.
Posted By Parker Hall
Home Theater

Wireless headphones are finally awesome, and these are our favorites

With sleek form factors, prime audio quality, and the freedom of untethered listening, there has never been a better time to pick up a pair of wireless headphones. These are the best ones currently available.
Posted By Parker Hall
sony-best-headphones-ever
Home Theater

The best noise-canceling headphones paint your music on a cleaner canvas

Drowning out the sound of babies, jet engines, and the outside world isn't as difficult as it seems. Here are the best noise-canceling headphones, whether you're concerned with style, comfort, or sound.
Posted By Parker Hall
best shows on netflix marie kondo
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix right now (February 2019)

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol