This “premium performance” Sony TV has a $700 discount today

We’re only a week away from Christmas 2024, which means our eyes are extra peeled for TV deals, soundbar markdowns, and other consumer tech exclusives. Fortunately, we’re still finding plenty of great offers on top devices, including the following sale on a fantastic Sony TV:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR X93L mini-LED TV at Walmart, you’ll only pay $1,100. At full price, this model sells for $1,800. We reviewed this TV in June 2023, and editor at large, Caleb Denison, said, “The Sony X93L delivers the same stellar Sony picture quality at a lower price.”

Why you should buy the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR X93L

Rocking Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR, the X93L delivers exceptional picture upscaling and up-to-the-second enhancements for whatever you’re watching. While some picture detail starts to fall away when sitting off-center, those huddled closer to the middle will be blown away by the X93L’s peak brightness levels, rich colors, solid contrast, and great motion clarity. The TV is tailor-made for gaming, too, thanks to features like Auto Tone HDR Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode for PS5 owners.

Running Google TV for all things apps and smart home, you’ll have access to major platforms like Netflix and Disney+, on top of free live TV stations and screen mirroring capabilities via Apple AirPlay. Other noteworthy features include HDMI 2.1 support on inputs 3 and 4, HDR support, and an ATSC 3.0 tuner for receiving 4K over-the-air broadcasts (HD antenna required).

It’s hard to say how long this discount is going to stick around, but here’s hoping it’s at least through the holidays! Take $700 off the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR X93L mini-LED TV when you purchase at Walmart, and be sure to check out our roundups of the best Walmart deals and best Sony TV deals for even more markdowns!

This 75-inch Roku TV is $700 off at Best Buy — hurry!
Roku Pro Series TV

If your home theater setup is due for an upgrade, you can't go wrong with one of Best Buy's most attractive TV deals today. The 75-inch Roku Pro Series Mini-LED QLED 4K TV is currently on sale with a $700 discount, which slashes its price to $1,000 from $1,700. That's a steal considering the size and capabilities of this screen, but you're going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of this offer because we're pretty sure that a lot of other shoppers will be interested in it. The stocks that are up for sale may run out at any moment, so complete your purchase for this smart TV right now.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Roku Pro Series Mini-LED QLED 4K TV
Roku is a brand that most people will associate with streaming devices, but it's also now making its own smart TVs like the Roku Pro Series Mini-LED QLED 4K TV. It comes with the Roku platform built-in, granting access to all of the popular streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+. You'll also enjoy Roku Backdrops, which transforms the 75-inch screen into a gallery of your chosen art and photos, and an automatic game mode that makes your console gaming experience even more memorable.

It’s TCL time! Save $150 when you order the TCL 65-inch S4 Series
The TCL S4 television as seen in a handout photo.

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have retired for another year, we’re back to looking for the best TV deals at some of our favorite retailers. We didn’t have to look long either before stumbling across this great offer. For a limited time, when you purchase the TCL 65-inch S4 Series 4K LED at Walmart, you’ll only pay $230. At full price, this model sells for $378. We’ve reviewed several TCL TVs here at Digital Trends, and resident TV expert Caleb Denison is often a fan of the brand’s budget-friendly pricing and (usually) excellent picture quality.

Why you should buy the TCL 65-inch S4 Series
The 65-inch S4 Series is a 4K LED running the Roku TV OS. The S4 Series delivers a bright and colorful picture that holds up well in brightly lit rooms, and thanks to top-notch HDR support, colors become all the more vivid when watching HDR movies and shows or playing HDR games. And while the TV only has a 60Hz refresh rate, TCL’s Auto Game Mode and ALLM support ensure you’ll get the best frame-to-frame performance for your favorite console and PC games.

The already-cheap Insignia 55-inch 4K TV has an additional $110 discount today
The Insignia 55-inch F50 Series 4K Smart TV hangs over a media cabinet in a living.

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 are but figments of the past, we can start to refocus on the post-extravaganza markdowns! Of course, this means there are still phenomenal discounts to be had on popular consumer tech items like Bluetooth speakers, laptops, and game consoles, and one of the best TV offers of the day comes to us courtesy of Best Buy. Right now, when you purchase the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV, you’ll only pay $240. At full price, this model sells for $350.

Why you should buy the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series
Whether you’re looking for a new living room TV, a gift for a college student, or a big screen that can be used to display a restaurant menu or pricing options for your business, the 55-inch F30 Series is a great choice. Delivering up to 4K resolution at 60Hz, this Insignia set goes toe to toe with the likes of Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs. It manages to hold its own — especially when watching HDR content!

