This “premium performance” Sony TV has a $700 discount today

We’re only a week away from Christmas 2024, which means our eyes are extra peeled for TV deals, soundbar markdowns, and other consumer tech exclusives. Fortunately, we’re still finding plenty of great offers on top devices, including the following sale on a fantastic Sony TV:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR X93L mini-LED TV at Walmart, you’ll only pay $1,100. At full price, this model sells for $1,800. We reviewed this TV in June 2023, and editor at large, Caleb Denison, said, “The Sony X93L delivers the same stellar Sony picture quality at a lower price.”

Why you should buy the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR X93L

Rocking Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR, the X93L delivers exceptional picture upscaling and up-to-the-second enhancements for whatever you’re watching. While some picture detail starts to fall away when sitting off-center, those huddled closer to the middle will be blown away by the X93L’s peak brightness levels, rich colors, solid contrast, and great motion clarity. The TV is tailor-made for gaming, too, thanks to features like Auto Tone HDR Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode for PS5 owners.

Running Google TV for all things apps and smart home, you’ll have access to major platforms like Netflix and Disney+, on top of free live TV stations and screen mirroring capabilities via Apple AirPlay. Other noteworthy features include HDMI 2.1 support on inputs 3 and 4, HDR support, and an ATSC 3.0 tuner for receiving 4K over-the-air broadcasts (HD antenna required).

It’s hard to say how long this discount is going to stick around, but here’s hoping it’s at least through the holidays! Take $700 off the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR X93L mini-LED TV when you purchase at Walmart, and be sure to check out our roundups of the best Walmart deals and best Sony TV deals for even more markdowns!