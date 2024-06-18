 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 75-inch Sony Bravia 7 4K TV is $300 cheaper for a limited time

By
2024 Sony Bravia 7 4K mini-LED TV.
Sony

It always feels like its time to upgrade your TV with something new and more exciting. But, if you do so too quickly, you’ll end up spending too much. This deal on the 75-inch Sony Bravia 7, however, will get you your next premium TV with enough of a discount to take that edge off of the purchase. Tap below to see the very new (we first covered its debut in April) Sony Bravia 7 at a price $300 below its typical one. That bring the $2,798 TV to a price of $2,498. Then, keep on reading to see why we think you’ll like it.

Why you should buy the Sony Bravia 7

First and foremost, this TV is very new. That means a couple of things. For one, you won’t be getting this TV to instantly have to worry about wanting the newest and best model immediately. This is a TV that is (and should feel) super new for at least a couple of years, even to the diehard devotee to the latest and greatest. It does mean that there aren’t that many people ahead of you in line to determine how great the TV is, but you’ll get to be a trailblazer of sorts in that regard.

No matter your opinions of being one of the first to own to TV model, you should know what you’re getting. The Sony Bravia 7’s elongated name comes from it being a 75-inch Smart Mini LED 4K UHD TV with HDR. Smart refers to its Google TV interface, Google Assistant in the remote, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility should you have a Wi-Fi 6 capable router, and Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast features. As a mini-LED TV, it will have more backlighting zones, creating more robust imagery in lights, darks, and contrasting. And the HDR goes beyond typical color spectrum bonuses. For example the XR TRILUMINOS Pro display tech balances the screen for a natural color palette. And all of this is beside 4K at 120Hz display speeds and features like XR Motion Clarity blur reduction for easy-to-follow high action scenes.

Related

To get this TV now and save $300, tap the button below. That’ll drop this premium TV’s price from $2,798 to $2,498. If that’s still a lot to stomach, check out other ongoing TV deals to see if you can find a lower price on a TV you’ll still enjoy. Either way, please also consider these soundbar deals to up your TV’s sound power as well.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Best Prime Day 4K TV deals: What to expect in 2024
The Samsung S90C in a living room environment.

Prime Day is one of the most highly anticipated shopping events each year, and if you've been looking forward to it because you want to enjoy a huge discount when buying a 4K TV, it's time to prepare yourself as it's expected to happen in July. For everything that you need to know about shopping for Prime Day 4K TV deals, you've come to the right place, as we're going to go through all the offers that are available right now and all the information that you should have ahead of the shopping holiday. You may always want to check out what else will be available from this year's Prime Day deals.
Today's best 4K TV deals

You have until July to prepare for this year's Prime Day 4K TV deals, though we're still not sure when Amazon's shopping event will start. If you can no longer wait for it, there are some bargains that you can shop right now. There's a chance that the discounts will be larger when Prime Day arrives, but if you have to purchase a new TV immediately to replace a broken screen or to fill an empty room, take a look at our roundup of our favorite TV deals below.

Read more
A 75-inch 4K TV for only $500? You aren’t dreaming
Toshiba 55-inch-class C350 series 4K smart Fire TV on a gray shelf and light gray background.

If you want to upgrade your living room with a better home theater experience, then you'll likely want a big-screen TV. Unfortunately, they tend to be expensive, especially if you want something that's relatively high-end, which you should if you're spending that kind of money. Luckily, the Toshiba C350 Series is one of the best TVs on the market, and there's a 75-inch model that's going for just $500 at Best Buy right now. That's $150 off the usual $650 price tag, so it's the perfect deal to take advantage of if you're looking for an upgrade.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series
There's a lot to love about the Toshiba C350 Series, especially when it is 75 inches big, and while it doesn't run a higher resolution of 8K, the 4K it does come with is more than enough for most folks, especially if you TV won't be really close to where you sit. It also has support for HDR 10, which gives you a lot better contrast and color reproduction, and it even throws in Dolby Vision for good measure, so you're going to get excellent image quality. That said, the refresh rate is only 60 Hz, although it does come with Motion Rate 120, which tries to replicate the feel of a higher refresh rate. Either way, the 60Hz and 4k are excellent for console and PC gaming, so if you'd like to do that, the C350 Series is perfectly fine for it.

Read more
Sony’s budget Bluetooth headphones got even cheaper today
The Sony WHCH720N noise-canceling headphones on a desk.

Presently, Sony is known for making the best headphones on the market — the incredible noise-canceling WH-1000XM5 — but they also make a budget pair of headphones with noise-cancelation and a similar look. Those headphones, the Sony WHCH720N, are on sale today for just $100. That's $50 off of their standard $150 price point. To get yours, all you need to do is tap the button below. Otherwise, keep reading to see our take on these headphones, what they're capable of, and who they're for.

Why you should buy the Sony WHCH720N
For audio, the Sony WHCH720N boost quality with their internal processor to reproduce full details. By design, tunes should be balanced from the high to the low frequency ranges fairly evenly, so nothing comes across as too bass heavy or too tinny, and vocals are made to come through clearly. The noise cancelation comes first from the earcups, which have thick, egg-shaped pads. (There are also 20 levels of settings for how much ambient sound to let in, should it feel awkward to live in a muffled environment due to the pads.) Then, the rest comes from quality noise cancelation that, while not Sony's finest, should serve you just fine. If you intend to listen to music with these headphones with the noise cancelation engaged, which is not an unusual thing to do while wearing headphones, you'll likely be satisfied.

Read more