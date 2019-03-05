Digital Trends
Home Theater

SoundCloud hopes to add listeners with 50 percent discount for students

Simon Cohen
By

Who’s got time for music? Young people. Without the crushing demands of a full-time job, or trying to raise a family, they’re free to spend a lot more of their time listening to music. On the other hand, they tend to have the least amount of disposable income. It’s a realization that virtually every music streaming platform came to ages ago and acknowledged it by adding student plans to their mix of prices. Well, every streaming platform but SoundCloud. Still, better late than never, and now SoundCloud is offering college and university students 50 percent off a SoundCloud Go+ membership, which drops the price to $5 a month.

Regularly priced at $10 per month, SoundCloud Go+ is the company’s most inclusive streaming subscription, with more than 120 million tracks from established and emerging artists, more than 30 million premium tracks, the ability to save tracks offline on mobile devices, no ads, and high-quality audio.

To qualify for the discount, you will need to be able to prove that you’re currently enrolled at a Title IV degree-granting college or university, in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Netherlands, Australia, or New Zealand. SoundCloud verifies your status through a third-party service called SheerID. Once verified, your student discount will remain valid for 12 months, after which you’ll need to go through the verification process again, or bump up to the full $10 per month price plan (or cancel outright). Unfortunately, SoundCloud doesn’t recognize the concept of lifelong learning: The discount is only available for four consecutive years.

Of course, that is assuming SoundCloud is still around in four years. The service has been a runaway hit with indy musicians looking for a platform they can use for greater exposure (anyone can upload their original music), but it’s had a much harder time convincing indy music fans to part with their money for continued access to this music. In 2017, the company received a much-needed infusion of cash from investors, but without the deep pockets backing competitors like Google, Amazon, and Apple, it’s unclear whether or not it will be able to stay afloat. Even the 800-pound gorilla of the streaming music world — Spotify — has struggled to make a profit.

Launching a student discount plan looks like a good way to bring new paying customers into the fold and the demographic is a perfect fit for SoundCloud’s artists. The question is, will these students stick with the platform once the discount ends?

Don't Miss

The best Bluetooth speakers for 2019
awesome tech you cant buy yet food wrap feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Reusable plastic wrap and collapsible fire pit

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Amazon Fire TV ReCast
Movies & TV

With Amazon Prime, you can download movies for offline viewing. Here's how

Don't let limited internet access keep you from watching your favorite movies and TV shows. Here's how to download Amazon Prime titles and shows for offline viewing on Android, iOS, or Fire devices.
Posted By Will Nicol
and vinyly turning ashes into vinyl record feat
Home Theater

From burn table to turntable: Meet the company that’s turning ashes to vinyl

Looking for an interesting way to celebrate the loss of a friend or family member? We spoke to And Vinyly, the UK-based company that takes ashes and presses them into vinyl records.
Posted By Parker Hall
hellboy
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: Hellboy, Star Wars, Detective Pikachu, and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. That's why we round up the best ones for you. This week, it's new trailers for Hellboy, Detective Pikachu, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and other films.
Posted By Rick Marshall
time loop movies tv episodes russian doll feat
Movies & TV

Stuck in a time loop: The best TV and movies that keep repeating the same day

It's déjà vu all over again! Here are the best movies, television series, and individual episodes featuring a time loop, in which characters are forced to relive the same moments over and over.
Posted By Christine Persaud
what we do in the shadows sequel title taika waititi
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (March 2019)

Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be an undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
ultimate ears boom 3 megaboom pricing availability
Home Theater

Ultimate Ears’ new site lets you design and order a custom Bluetooth speaker

Ultimate Ears launched a new website called myBoom Studio, allowing fashion-conscious listeners to create custom color designs and engrave their name into a made-to-order version of its Boom 3 speaker.
Posted By Parker Hall
best new shows and movies to stream kirlian frequency
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: Workin’ Moms, The Kirlian Frequency, more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: The Kirlian Frequency, Leave No Trace, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
JBL Flip 4 in hand
Home Theater

Rock out, dance, or just nod along with the best Bluetooth speakers

The market is saturated with wireless audio solutions fit for any and all circumstances. Check out our picks for the best Bluetooth speakers available, whether you'll be listening in the kitchen or on a mountaintop.
Posted By Parker Hall, Simon Cohen
vizio m65 e0 m series review prod
Home Theater

March Madness is nearly here, so grab a deal on a new TV before the games begin

If you're looking for a new TV before all of the NCAA action begins, or maybe you've just been waiting to see what spring brings, now's the time to buy. We've rounded up some killer deals on new TVs with 4K, HDR, OLED, and more.
Posted By Simon Cohen
android tv google photos bug
Home Theater

Mysterious Android TV bug shows account details of scores of total strangers

In a bizarre discovery by a user in India, the names of total strangers have appeared inside the Android TV settings pages of the Google Home app. Google is already taking steps to investigate the bug.
Posted By Simon Cohen
walmart 4k tv deals from samsung
Deals

Walmart chops prices on Samsung 4K Smart TVs by up to $1,400

If you've been living your life in 1080p and are finally feeling ready to finally upgrade to 4K, Walmart has some pretty solid savings right now. Get up to $1400 off a brand new TV while supplies last.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Vizio D-Series
Deals

Walmart drops prices on Vizio D-Series 4K TVs, with options under $300

Shopping for a new Ultra HD smart TV that won’t break the bank? The solid yet affordable Vizio D-Series 4K TVs are on sale right now from Walmart at discounted prices that can save you up to $200.
Posted By Lucas Coll