 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Finnish fuel company will ruin your music if you drive too fast

Simon Cohen
By
St1's Sound Driving music playlist will speed up the tempo of your music if you exceed speed limits.
St1

There are plenty of good reasons to avoid driving too fast. You’ll likely face a fine or even jail time if you get caught. Speed is a well-known contributor to traffic fatalities. And if your vehicle runs on gas, you’ll burn more of it if you’ve got a lead foot. That costs more money. But more important: It produces more tailpipe emissions — especially the CO2 that contributes to climate change.

But if all of these reasons aren’t incentive enough to slow down, Finland-based energy company St1 has another suggestion: It will increase the tempo of your music when you exceed posted speed limits, effectively ruining your listening experience as a reminder to take your foot off the gas.

Recommended Videos

To be clear, this is a publicity stunt. St1 has no way of actually modifying your in-car music listening if you use Spotify, Apple Music, or satellite/terrestrial radio stations. Instead, the company has created its own music playback service it calls Sound Driving. And it’s not even a full-fledged music streaming service — it’s literally a single playlist powered by Epidemic Sound that you access via a website.

A driver experiencing the unpleasant change to her music tempo caused by the Sound Driving app.
A driver experiencing an unpleasant change to her music tempo caused by the Sound Driving app. St1 / Vimeo

“The initiative is born from the concept of nudging, a tool that can be used to change people’s behavior in various creative ways,” behavioral scientist and psychologist Björn Hedensjö said in an emailed press release. “It can be compared to the beep you hear if you’re not wearing your seat belt, a clear and important reminder that it’s time to ease up on the gas.”

Technically, nudges — a term popularized by Richard Thaler and Cass Sunstein in their book, Nudge — are meant to be a form of choice architecture, where the desired choice you want someone to make is presented as the more convenient or desirable option. It’s not supposed to be a form of punishment for undesirable behavior.

In order for the playlist to keep track of your speed, it needs access to your phone’s location via GPS, which you’ll have to grant when you first go to the site. Once you hit play, exceeding known speed limits will trigger an increase in the music’s tempo, transforming everything from Beyoncé to James Brown into The Chipmunks. Here’s an example video showing a driver who is clearly annoyed that her music has been altered, yet who also seems momentarily confused as to why it’s happening.

Sound Driving - If you drive too fast, the music plays too fast.

An St1 spokesperson says the company hopes to expand beyond Sound Driving’s single playlist: “We will approach bigger music services with this idea so, hopefully, we may get bigger collaborations in the future.”

Whether you like the idea of having your music altered to remind you to slow down or not, there’s a real benefit to the climate in adopting slower speeds. According to St1, the Swedish Transport Agency calculates that speed violations increase carbon dioxide emissions by 300,000 tonnes per year in Sweden.

If the same is true of American drivers and we extrapolate based purely on population sizes (America’s population is 31 times that of Sweden), speed-related carbon dioxide emissions could be as much as 9.3 million tonnes per year.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
If you sign up for Spotify’s Car Thing, you might get one for free
Spotify Car Thing

Spotify's Car Thing, a gadget that lets users access the company's streaming music offering in a driver-friendly format, is finally a product regular Spotify Premium subscribers have a chance of getting their hands on.  As part of the device's formal launch, subscribers can sign up to get one, and, remarkably, Spotify is discounting the entire $80 price, asking that eligible customers only pay the $7 shipping charge.

What exactly is Car Thing? It's a device that Spotify has been working on for a few years, using early prototypes to understand how its customers interact with Spotify's streaming audio content while in their cars. The version that the company has just released looks like a smartphone with a large rotating knob attached to the front of the display.

Read more
Amazon Music now has a car mode, but don’t use it while driving
Amazon Music Car Mode

The Amazon Music app for iOS and Android now comes with an optional car mode that offers up a simplified interface that can automatically launch as soon as you connect to your car's Bluetooth system.

It looks like the ideal solution for those who don't have an infotainment system that's compatible with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto but want to stream music from Amazon Music while driving. According to an email from Amazon's PR partner, the new feature was designed "to limit extensive browsing while driving." Curiously, however, on the webpage that promotes car mode, Amazon warns its customers that they should not "interact with this app while operating your vehicle." Which naturally raises the question: Why give the app a car mode at all?

Read more
Spotify’s Car Thing music and podcast device could finally launch in 2021
spotify car thing in measurement voice controlled device test drive

In 2019, Spotify announced that it was starting to conduct "tests" of how people listen to music when in their cars by using a voice-controlled music and podcast device called "Car Thing." At the time, Spotify said that Car Thing testing would only be conducted in the U.S. with a small group of invited Spotify Premium users. The company was pretty clear that it had no plans to sell the Car Thing, and there have been no new details about the device or what Spotify may have learned from its testing.

But a recent Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing spotted by The Verge shows a new version of the Car Thing, with a larger, smartphone-sized display, which could mean that Spotify is considering selling the device after all. The FCC lists it as a Bluetooth phone accessory, so one thing at least is clear: It's not designed to act as a stand-alone streaming music player with its own internet connection.

Read more