Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

TCL’s The Frame alternative is down to $800 after a $1,200 discount

One of the biggest thrills of any modern TV is leveraging your home’s Wi-Fi network to unlock streaming apps, voice assistance, smart home controls, and other web-connected tools. We’re also big fans of TVs that let you display professional art prints and personal media, so all your friends and family get to see where you and yours vacationed last year. And right now, you’ll be able to save a decent chunk of change on a TV set that’s tailor-made to showcase personal and professional photos and videos.

For a limited time, when you purchase the TCL 65-inch NXTFRAME 4K QLED Frame TV, you’ll only pay $800. At full price, this model sells for $2,000.

Why you should buy the TCL 65-inch NXTFRAME

TCL claims that the NXTFRAME 4K QLED is only 1.1 inches thick and features a built-in chassis, so you won’t have to worry about connecting AV devices to some kind of external input box. With its off-white bezel, the set looks great in most viewing spaces, and the included Flush Wall Mount ensures the NXTFRAME will sit as close to the wall as possible. You’ll also be able to purchase a movable floor stand, and table stands for the TV separately.

The anti-reflective matte-style screen does a solid job at standing up to ambient lighting, and once you’re connected to Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to access TCL’s Art Library to start showing off prints and photos. This is similar to the classic Samsung The Frame TV. And when the family gathering is over, you’ll be able to use the NXTFRAME to watch movies and shows, as well as play video games. In fact, with its 144Hz VRR capabilities and excellent HDR support, this would make a great PlayStation 5 TV!

A solid alternative to Samsung’s The Frame TV lineup, the TCL 65-inch NXTFRAME 4K QLED Frame TV can be yours for as little as $800 when you purchase through Best Buy or Amazon. You may also want to check out our list of the best QLED TV deals for even more markdowns on TCL tech! And if you’re still looking around for great TV markdowns, our roundups of Best Buy deals and Amazon deals are worth looking at, too.

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
