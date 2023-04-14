 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Technics’ new SU-GX70 streaming amp plays nice with TV audio

Derek Malcolm
By

Renowned audio maker Technics is bringing HDMI ARC to its high-end amplifiers for the first time with the announcement of the new SU-GX70, a versatile streaming amplifier with a ton of connectivity options for easy integration of sources, including TVs. The Japanese company also announced a new matte white version of its popular SL-1500C turntable.

The Technics SU-GX70 Network Audio Amplifier.
Technics

Since Technics’ brand revitalization in 2014, the company has been pumping out some excellent earbuds, new turntables, and beautiful hi-fi components. But until now, the company hasn’t offered a way for customers to easily integrate a TV into their hi-fi systems. The SU-GX70 Network Audio Amplifier is the first Technics product to include HDMI ARC connectivity. Technics says that the new amp is addressing demand in the market for “high-quality amplifiers allowing easy integration of a TV into the home hi-fi system for superior sound without the hassle of a complex multichannel system.”

Related Videos

Leveraging the wealth of knowledge of its parent company, Panasonic, and its decades of experience with video processing, Technics hopes to tap into the full potential of the HDMI connection to deliver “noise and distortion-free sound” for your television, “generated by Technics’ proprietary full-digital amplification technology,” a press release says.

The SU-GX70 is built on the same low-noise JENO Engine (Jitter Elimination and Noise-Shaping Optimization) amp technology found in its flagship Grand Class amplifiers, and also shares the Grand Class’s minimalist looks — it’s available in slick silver and black finishes. But it’s not just a pretty face, offering 40 watts per channel into 8 ohms and 80 watts per channel into 4 ohms, making it a capable integrated amplifier that’ll handily fill most rooms.

Speaking of filling rooms, the Technics SU-GX70 has a feature that’s somewhat unique for most integrated amplifiers with its “Space Tune” function that lets you use an app to tune the system’s speakers to the room it’s in. With the Technics Audio Center app (for iOS only, sorry Android users), you can use positioning presets to tell it whether you’ve set things up “Free,” near a “Wall”, “Corner,” or “In a Shelf” to have the sound adjusted accordingly. It will even let you choose a “L/R Custom” setting to specify the positioning of each individual speaker.

Connectivity-wise, the Technics SU-GX70 is a bit of a Jack of all trades. Built on Google’s Chromecast platform, the amplifier has support for a wide range of music streaming services, including Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, Qobuz, and Amazon Music, and will support those services’ hi-res music streaming options. The SU-GX70 also has support for MQA audio, although the future of the hi-res streaming format is a little unclear at the moment.

Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth (with SBC and AAC codec support) handle the wireless connectivity (it also has an FM radio), while physically the SU-GX70 features two Line inputs, two optical inputs, one digital coax input, USB-B, USB-A, Ethernet, and the aforementioned HDMI ARC. And last, but certainly not least, the Technics SU-GX70 has an integrated Moving Magnet (MM) phono input, because, with Technic’s reputation for producing legendary turntables, it’d be a big gaffe if it didn’t.

The Technics SL-1500C-W turntable in matte white.
Technics

This brings us to the second product announcement Technics made yesterday, the addition of a “matte white” edition of its popular SL-1500C direct-drive turntable. Joining the silver and black models of the turntable, the SL-1500C-W matte white version shares the clean minimalist design aesthetics of the lineup, as well as all of its premium features and components that vinyl collectors will surely appreciate.

Its direct-drive motor is perfect for DJs as it’s stable and gets up to spinning speed quickly. The SL-1500C-W also benefits from the line’s high-performance, pre-mounted Ortofon 2M Red cartridge, and built-in phono preamp so you can get up and running fast. An automatic tonearm lift feature removes the needle from the record at its end to prevent unnecessary wear and tear on it and your records, and the SL-1500C’s aluminum tonearm and dense, heavy platter help keep resonance down for a quiet operation.

The matte white version of the SL-1500C turntable will be available in May 2023 for $1,300, while the SU-GX70 Network Audio Amplifier will be available in July 2023 and will cost $2,000.

Topics
Usually $650, this 70-inch 4K TV is discounted to $430 at Best Buy
The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.

Best Buy has slashed the price of the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV to just $430, for savings of $220 on its original price of $650. If you've been waiting for a sign that you should upgrade your home theater setup with a larger screen, this is probably it. You'll have to hurry if you want to make this purchase though, because there will be a lot of shoppers who'll want to take advantage of this offer, which we expect to end very soon.

Why you should buy the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV features  a 70-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range, both of which are present in all of the best TVs. You'll be able to watch your favorite content with sharp details and vivid colors, with everything upscaled to 4K quality. Completing the cinematic experience is DTS Studio Sound, which creates realistic audio that places you in the middle of the action.

Read more
Amazon’s sweat-resistant Echo Buds earbuds with Alexa are $40 off
Amazon Echo Buds 2 in charging case.

AirPods deals are the most popular offers when shoppers search for wireless earbuds, but if you're a fan of Amazon's Alexa, you may want to consider going for the second-generation Amazon Echo Buds. They're even more tempting because Amazon has slashed their price with a 33% discount, so you'll be able to save $40 on their original price of $120. For just $80, these wireless earbuds are a steal, but you need to buy them now because there's a chance that you'll no longer be able to get them for this cheap tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Buds 2
While most wireless earbuds are compatible with digital assistants, the seamless integration of Alexa into the Amazon Echo Buds 2 makes it very convenient to make calls, stream music, set reminders, and so much more, all through voice commands. They also offer dynamic audio through premium speakers, active noise cancellation to block unwanted sounds, and Passthrough Mode to listen to what's happening around you without having to take them out of your ears. The Amazon Echo Buds 2 can last up to 5 hours on a single charge and up to 15 hours with their charging case, and since they're IPX4 sweat resistant, you can wear them during your daily workouts.

Read more
This 75-inch TV just had its price slashed from $900 to $570
Toshiba C350 Series Smart Fire TV 4K

If you've always wanted a massive display in your living room or bedroom but you couldn't afford one, don't miss this chance to get the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV at $330 off from Best Buy. Instead of $900, you'll only have to pay $570 in one of the top TV deals that's available right now. You'll have to hurry though -- stocks are probably extremely limited, and you're not the only shopper who wants to get a 75-inch 4K TV for this cheap.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV
The Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV makes a run at the best TVs with its integration of the Amazon Fire TV platform, which not only supports all of the popular streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Disney+, but also shows them all alongside other input sources and apps on a convenient home screen. The operating system also enables easy access to Amazon's Alexa through the Alexa Voice Remote, through which you can use voice commands to control playback, adjust volume, navigate apps, search for content, and so much more.

Read more