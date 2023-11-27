Samsung is offering one of the better Cyber Monday deals for anyone who wants a massive TV for less. Right now, you can buy the huge 85-inch Samsung QE1C QLED 4K TV for $1,300 off so you pay $1,500 instead of $2,800. A huge discount, while it’s still quite the investment, this is easily one of the best Samsung deals around. It’s only available for a limited time only though so you’ll need to be quick to avoid missing out. Before you hit the buy button, take a quick look at what we know about it below.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Samsung QE1C QLED 4K TV

The 85-inch Samsung QE1C QLED 4K TV packs most of the features that you’ll expect from the best TVs, including 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, 4K upscaling to improve the quality of HD content that you watch, and access to all of the popular streaming services through Samsung’s Tizen Smart TV operating system. You’ll have to make sure that it will fit your living room though — you can check out our guide on what size TV to buy for help with that.

Samsung is the de facto market leader among the best TV brands partly because of its QLED technology, which uses quantum dots to supercharge color and create full-spectrum white light. Between QLED and OLED, the advantages of QLED TVs like the 85-inch Samsung QE1C QLED 4K TV include higher brightness levels, longer life spans, no risk of screen burn-ins, and lower costs on a price-per-inch of screen size basis.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

One of the top TV deals in the market right now comes from Samsung, which has slashed the price of the 85-inch Samsung QE1C QLED 4K TV by $1,110. Instead of paying $2,800 for this gigantic screen, you’ll only have to shell out $1,500. It’s still not what you’d call affordable, but you’ll have to agree that it’s a steal to get such a massive display for that price. You’re going to have to hurry though — this limited-time offer may end at any moment, so if you want the 85-inch Samsung QE1C QLED 4K TV for much cheaper than usual, you’ll have to buy it within the day.

Editors' Recommendations