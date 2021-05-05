  1. Home Theater

Toshiba C350 Fire TV does 4K, Dolby Vision, starting at $350

By
Toshiba C350 Series Smart Fire TV 4K
Amazon

When it comes to the integration of streaming platforms and smart TVs, the Roku OS and Google’s Android TV have commanding leads, with tons of different models from brands like TCL, Hisense, and Sony. Amazon’s Fire TV has languished, relatively speaking, with only a handful of options from Insignia and Toshiba — most of which aren’t 4K or HDR-capable. But today, there’s a new Toshiba Fire TV model in town — the C350 Series — and it gives Amazon’s streaming software a stylish new home while keeping prices low.

The Toshiba C350 Series, which goes by the label “Smart Fire TV” instead of the older “Fire TV Edition” moniker, is easily the best-looking TV to sport Amazon’s smart TV software so far. It’s a Best Buy exclusive for brick-and-mortar stores, but you’ll also find it on Amazon.com

Toshiba C350 Series Smart Fire TV 4K
Amazon

It will eventually be available in five screen sizes: 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, and 75-inch, but right now, only the 43- and 50-inch models are on sale, starting at $350 and will start shipping in mid-May.

The C350 has 4K resolution and supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, though not HDR10+, which is a bit of a surprise given that Amazon was an early supporter of the Dolby Vision competitor and you can find most HDR titles on Amazon Prime Video in HDR10+.

Toshiba is using its Regza Engine 4K in these TVs, which should deliver very good 4K upscaling of non-4K content. The included remote features Amazon Alexa voice control, which you can use for various TV functions like power, volume, navigation, playback, and input switching.

Toshiba C350 Series Smart Fire TV 4K ports
Amazon

Speaking of Alexa, you can also take advantage of the Live View Picture in Picture (PIP) feature for compatible video doorbells and smart cameras. When a visitor presses the doorbell, you will receive a PIP video feed in the top right corner of the screen. You can then use the remote to say “Alexa, talk to Ring doorbell camera,” for example, to directly talk to the visitor.

Finally, the Toshiba C350 features DTS Virtual:X, which is intended to deliver an immersive, 3D-like sound experience using just the TV’s built-in speakers.

