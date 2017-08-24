Beef up your TV with a punchier sound system! Here's how to find the right one

Flat-panel TVs deliver great visuals, but few deliver audio to match. Whether you want more explosive sound or simply need help hearing dialog, several speaker solutions can meet your needs. Options stretch from easy to install soundbars and soundbases to more complicated set-ups with powered speakers and home theater in a box systems. This TV speaker buying guide will clearly set out all the options you can choose from to get the best sound for your TV.

Soundbars



A soundbar is the most common type of TV speaker. They are available with or without subwoofers for enhanced bass, and some come with satellite speakers to supplement surround sound. Soundbars are the easiest speaker addition to connect and install to your TV because they require very few cords. Along with their easy installation, soundbars look handsome beneath your TV, whether on an entertainment stand or mounted to the wall. Simple bars like the AmazonBasics SB210 offer great 2-channel sound for under $100, or you could spend more than $1,000 for a Dolby Atmos Soundbar. There are dozens of options to choose from; our guide to the best soundbars for any budget can help you sort through the options.

Soundbases

Another option similar to the sound bar is a soundbase — a platform-style speaker meant to fit beneath a TV or act as the TV’s stand. They can provide a good amount of bass, since there’s more room within their cabinet; you can add a subwoofer to some models for even heavier-hitting sound. Since soundbases tend to be narrower, they offer less stereo separation than many sound bars, but most will still fill your room and make dialog easier to understand.

Powered speakers

If you want a little more of an audio punch, or just a more visible speaker system, powered speakers are the way to go. Powered speakers, also called computer speakers or multimedia speakers, are self-powered speakers that usually require more wiring to connect and install to the TV. This means you will spend more time on the set up, but the payoff will be worth it. Typical powered speaker arrangements range from two-speaker solutions to full surround sound systems. Generally, you get what you pay for in this category, and the bigger the speaker, the bigger the sound. These solutions tend to be fine for smaller rooms like bedrooms or compact living areas, but they aren’t always ideal for larger spaces.

Compact Home theater system

The last option is a compact home theater system. You may not have a multi-thousand dollar home theater, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have similar sound quality. Compact home theater systems usually comprise a set of speakers and a separate, compact amplifier. These systems, sometimes called home theater in a box (HTIB), offer big sound at an affordable price. You will probably have to buy the cables and wires you will need if they aren’t included, and be prepared to take a little more time with installation.

Whether you need something simple and compact, or big and bombastic, there’s a TV sound solution for you.

This video tutorial featured the AmazonBasics SB210 sound bar, the Samsung HW-K950/ZA sound bar, the Sonos Playbase, the Onkyo HT-S5800 Home Theater Package, the Edifier Luna Eclipse speakers, and the Yamaha YAS-706 sound bar.