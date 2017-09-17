Transform your desktop into a concert hall with the best computer speakers

Sadly, the built-in speakers lining your laptop or monitor are rarely worthy of praise. With those chintzy stock speakers, you’re missing out on all the nuance that goes into the creation of your favorite songs, film scores, and, of course, Overwatch taunts. So a quality speaker system is essential if you want to make the most of your media.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of the best computer speakers on the market. We can’t guarantee they’ll make Bastion’s fanfare any less infuriating, but at least it will sound better.

The Best

Aperion Allaire ($400) The Allaire offers the most complete combination of high-end sound quality, versatility, and connectivity in the genre. With Bluetooth, a digital optical input, an analog input, a subwoofer output, and a USB port for charging devices, the Allaire is suitable for almost any installation. It includes a 1-inch dome tweeter and a 4-inch woven fiberglass woofer. However, what really sells us on this set is its outstanding sound quality, which offers rich bass response, pure midrange details, and pristine treble. For a desktop that often doubles as an entertainment center, there is no better choice at this price point. Read our full review Buy them now from: Aperion Audio

The Rest

Edifier e25 Luna Eclipse ($184) The ultra-modern e25 Luna Eclipse is as outstanding in terms of build quality as it is in sound. The slick, egg-shaped speakers produce a clear, open midrange and a surprising amount of bass via the integrated 3.5-inch drivers and dual passive radiators. They offer phenomenal sound for the price, with a bevy of flashy features to boot – such as an auxiliary port for connecting to additional devices. Read our full review Buy them now from: Amazon Logitech Z533 ($100) Logitech’s Z533 isn’t the fanciest set around, but it boasts big, clear sound and strong bass thanks to a 30-watt subwoofer and pair of 2.5-inch drivers. The control knob allows you to quickly change the volume and bass, while the black-and-gold design renders the system subtle enough for any desktop setup. Plus, it doesn’t carry the price tag normally associated with high-end speakers. Buy them now from: Logitech Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 ($133+) Klipsch’s THX-certified 2.1 system doesn’t offer many frills, but it does offer a proper 130-watt subwoofer to go along with a pair of 35-watt satellite speakers. It provides clear, full sound that’s suited for both music and gaming – and at a price well within the range of most speaker budgets. It’s a simple setup that focuses primarily on quality sound, especially if you like to turn things up. Moreover, the system’s digital hybrid amp features a headphone jack and dual stereo analog inputs, so you can connect two sources at once. Buy them now from: Amazon Walmart