Disney’s ‘Vision and Scarlet Witch’ streaming series hires ‘Captain Marvel’ writer

Rick Marshall
The Vision and Scarlet Witch, one of the first live-action series Marvel is producing for Disney’s upcoming streaming service, has hired Captain Marvel co-writer Jac Schaeffer as head writer and showrunner.

Marvel Cinematic Universe actors Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen will reprise their roles as the powerful android Vision and the energy-manipulating Scarlet Witch, respectively, according to The Hollywood Reporter. There’s no word on when the series will premiere, as there’s still no official launch date for Disney Plus, the company’s direct-to-consumer streaming video platform.

Schaeffer is no stranger to the Marvel universe, having worked on the script for Captain Marvel and also the Black Widow solo movie that’s currently in development.

Given both characters’ fates in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, their return in the partnered series will need to be preceded by some big story developments likely to unfold in this year’s Avengers: Endgame, which will resolve the cliffhanger that left the future of the entire MCU in question.

The Vision and Scarlet Witch will be one of several live-action series in development for Disney Plus that has the actors from the big-screen side of the MCU reprising their roles for limited series on the streaming service. A show based on trickster god Loki, as portrayed by Tom Hiddleston across multiple MCU films, is also in development, along with another team-up series featuring Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). Empire writer Malcolm Spellman was previously attached to pen the series with Falcon and Winter Soldier.

Disney’s streaming service has an impressive slate of programming already in various stages of development and production. The live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian is currently filming with writer and producer Jon Favreau leading production, while another live-action Star Wars series focusing on actor Diego Luna’s rebel spy Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is also in the works.

Various other animated series, including both Marvel and Star Wars projects, as well as Pixar properties, are also planned for the streaming service, which is expected to launch at some point this year. It’s unknown at this point how the live-action series will connect with the big-screen features likely to feature the same cast of characters (and cast members), but Marvel and Disney will likely share more details in the near future as cameras begin rolling on the projects.

