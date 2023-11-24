 Skip to main content
The best Vizio soundbar Black Friday deals we’ve found so far

Aaron Mamiit
By
Vizio M-Series Elevate Soundbar (M512E-K6)
Riley Young/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

If you’re not impressed by the audio of your TV, then you’re going to want to take advantage of Black Friday soundbar deals. If you don’t know where to start, we highly recommend going for one made by Vizio, as the brand’s soundbars are known for their excellent features and ease of setup. You need to decide quickly on which model to purchase because stocks may not be enough to meet the high demand during the shopping holiday. To help you out, we’ve gathered our favorite Vizio soundbar Black Friday deals that are still available, and we’ve also highlighted our top pick. If you see an offer that you like, proceed with the transaction immediately to make sure that you don’t miss out.

Our favorite Vizio soundbar Black Friday deal

v series soundbar wall mounted with TV
Vizio

Vizio is a mainstay in our roundup of the best soundbars, so you know you’re getting a top-quality audio device with the Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar. The “5” in its name means it offers five channels — the standard left and right, a center channel that improves the clarity of voices, and two additional channels for surround sound, according to our guide on how to buy a soundbar. Meanwhile, the “1” means the soundbar also comes with a wireless subwoofer for better bass output. The soundbar is optimized for 4K HDR content with Dolby Audio 5.1, and it works with voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, or Google Assistant. Originally $250, the Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar is down to just $160 for Black Friday after a $90 discount from Best Buy.

More Vizio soundbar Black Friday deals we recommend

Vizio M213AD-K8 M-Series AiO Sound Bar Review
Riley Yong/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

There’s no shortage of Black Friday deals on soundbars, but if you want a Vizio, you need to move fast because the following discounts won’t last long. Whether you need a simple soundbar or a complete audio system, there’s something from Vizio for you — you just need to figure out what you want in your living room and how much you’re willing to spend. It’s not recommended that you wait until the last minute of the shopping holiday before you make your purchase, as these offers may be long gone by then, and we’re not sure if they’ll return for Cyber Monday.

  • Vizio V-Series 2.0-channel soundbar —
  • Vizio V-Series 2.1-channel soundbar —
  • Vizio M-Series All-in-One 2.1-channel soundbar —
  • Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar —
  • Vizio M-Series 5.1-channel soundbar —
  • Vizio M-Series 5.1.2-channel soundbar —
  • Vizio M-Series Elevate 5.1.2-channel soundbar —
  • Vizio M-Series Elevate 5.1.4-channel soundbar —

