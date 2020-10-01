Why ESPN+ is a must-have for all soccer (and sports) fans

When the pandemic set in it took away all the joys of visiting stadiums and cheering on your favorite teams with it. But, just because we’re far apart from each other, doesn’t mean we can’t still rejoice and support our favorite soccer teams. If you’ve been looking for an affordable way to watch every league from La Liga to the Premier League no matter where you are, the ESPN+ subscription will come in handy.

ESPN+ is a streaming subscription service that provides sports fanatics with live video feeds, sports documentaries, tons of in-depth exclusive articles, and more. If you’re the type of person who wants to keep a close eye on all of your favorite teams — even if they’re across the pond — the ESPN+ subscription is for you. It’s not even just geared toward soccer fans (although if you’re a die-hard soccer fan, you can stream every league from the Bundesliga to MLS), the subscription also allows you to follow the MLB, UFC, NHL, and more.

You can sign on to ESPN+ and start streaming all your favorite sports content for just $6 a month. If you choose to buy a yearly subscription that amounts to only $50 annually — a steal for all it offers. If you are going to use ESPN+ on a daily basis, consider going with the yearly plan, it’ll save you about $22 from the month-to-month plan. You can also subscribe to the Disney Bundle and get Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu all rolled into one for just $13 a month. If you do the math you’re saving around $6 per month with this bundle.

You can stream ESPN+ straight from the ESPN app if you already have it installed. The ESPN app is available everywhere so you can get it on your phone, tablet, and even on your smart TV. It also works with Google Chromecast and Apple TV, so no matter what smart home platform you use, you’ll be able to access this service. You can also stream on three devices simultaneously with a single account — kickoff is now wherever you are!

Sign up now on the ESPN+ website and make sports night a regular event with your family and friends.

