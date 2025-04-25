 Skip to main content
One of the coolest portable projectors has a $150 discount today

By
Good Deal The Xgimi MoGo 2 portable projector placed outdoors.
Xgimi

A portable projector is a great way to entertain during the spring and summer months. Brands like Xgimi have made these grab-and-go mini projectors affordable, and that’s before any sales or markdowns. As luck would have it, though, one of Xgimi’s mini projectors is actually discounted: 

For a limited time, you’ll be able to get the Xgimi MoGo 2 HD Mini Projector for only $250. The full retail price of this model is $400. 

Why you should buy the Xgimi MoGo 2

The MoGo 2 is a lightweight 720p projector with a 25,000-hour lamp life. Designed to get your movie night up and running as fast as possible, the MoGo 2 has a suite of auto-correction features that do a nice job of honing in on the best picture possible for your viewing space. Ideally, you’ll use MoGo 2 more indoors than outdoors, simply because the projector doesn’t have the highest peak brightness levels (topping out around 400 nits). 

Thanks to Android TV 11, you’ll be able to connect the MoGo 2 to Wi-Fi for access to streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube. The projector also has two eight-watt speakers, though Bluetooth 5.0 support lets you pair a Bluetooth speaker or soundbar as well. Wired connections include HDMI ARC, USB, and 3.5mm auxiliary for wiring up an external speaker or headphones. 

Do keep in mind that this is not a battery-powered mini projector, so you’ll need to keep the MoGo 2 in an area with access to one or multiple AC outlets. 

Save $150 on the Xgimi MoGo 2 when you purchase today. You may also want to take a look at our lists of the best projector deals, best Walmart deals, and best Bluetooth speaker deals for additional discounts on top AV devices.

