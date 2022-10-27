YouTube TV adds TUDN, full of Spanish-language sports

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

YouTube TV today added TUDN, the channel formerly known as Univision Deportes. It’s a Spanish-language channel and is the primary home of Liga MX — the top Mexican professional league — and as well as the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

You’ll also find select matches from the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams, as well as the Mexican National Team, and various MLS games.

TUDN is available now as part of the base YouTube TV plan, which costs $65 a month. It’s also available as part of the separate “Spanish Plan,” which costs $35 a month (it’s $25 for the first six months, though) and doesn’t require the base YouTube TV plan.

If you have your YouTube TV channels sorted in a custom order, you’ll need to manually turn on TUDN — it should be at the bottom of your list.

You’ll also be able to watch World Cup 2022 from Qatar on YouTube TV, with all the matches being shown live on Fox or FS1. Matches begin on November 20, with the U.S. opening the following day.

In addition to the aforementioned Spanish Plan, YouTube TV also has a large number of optional add-ons, including one that gets you some live content — sports, mostly — in 4K resolution. There are also a number of on-demand shows available with the $20-a-month 4K Plus package.

There’s also a dedicated Sports Plus package, various other networks like STARZ, Showtime, and Cinemax, and an additional Spanish Plus plan that adds additional Spanish-language channels.

Let's GOAAAL! @TUDNUSA is officially part of your YouTube TV lineup, and just in time to send off El Tri on November 9. https://t.co/iwSrUjavze pic.twitter.com/lUyXUJ6Idy — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) October 27, 2022

YouTube TV is the most popular live streaming service in the U.S., with more than 5 million subscribers as of July 2022. And that number almost certainly has grown since then. Google on October 26, 2022, announced in its third-quarter earnings call that “subscriber growth in YouTube Music Premium and YouTube TV continued to drive ongoing strong growth in YouTube non-advertising revenues.” In other words, folks are still signing up, and YouTube TV and YouTube continue to bring in money. Exactly how many more accounts have signed up since the summer remains a mystery, though, as Google does not routinely give updates on subscriber totals.

For context, Hulu With Live TV is the closest competitor at 4 million subscribers, followed by Sling TV at 2.2 million, and FuboTV at 1.22 million.

YouTube TV is available on every major streaming platform, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Android TV, Apple TV, in web browsers, on various smart TVs, and on gaming consoles.

