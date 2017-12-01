The 2Breathe wearable sleep inducer wants to cure your insomnia

According to the Sleep Health Foundation, one in three people suffers from at least mild insomnia. That is a whole lot of tossing and turning happening around the world, and it probably explains why so many people rely on their morning cup o’ joe to generate alertness upon waking up. In the long run, sleeping pills are ineffective, and that daily mug of coffee is just a band-aid solution that doesn’t solve the root cause of your sleep problems. But there is a smart wearable sleep inducer that might help. 2Breathe from the company Resperate uses smart technology to deliver breathing exercises effectively. The device, used in conjunction with the mobile app, is designed specifically to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

2Breathe helps improve sleep by reducing your pre-sleep tension, which Resperate says is to blame for those who have trouble falling asleep or frequently wake up in the middle of the night. What causes pre-sleep tension? According to Resperate, the culprits are daily stress, intrusive thoughts, and an elevated sympathetic nervous system. This results in a vicious cycle, as those who suffer from insomnia fret about not getting enough sleep, which only generates more stress.

How do you use 2Breathe? Simply strap on the wearable device and turn on the mobile app and begin breathing normally. Meanwhile, the wearable device has a sensor that detects your breathing pattern and wirelessly sends the data to your smartphone. Once the device establishes your breathing pattern, the app will produce guiding tones that are customized specifically to you. Follow the tones of the app to prolong your exhalations and slow down your breathing. If you are unable to follow the tones, they will continuously readjust to suit your individual breathing pattern. Within minutes, neural activity will start to reduce, thus helping both your mind and body relax.

According to the 2Breathe website, these are the results you should expect after consistently using 2Breathe for at least 10 minutes every day: “Fall asleep effortlessly within days. Wake up more refreshed and experience better sleep within a few weeks, as the effects of daily session accumulate.” Prices start at $180.