A swimming pool requires proper maintenance in the form of chlorine treatments and hardware replacements, but it also needs a robotic pool cleaner that will pick up everything that accumulates at the bottom. For that, you’ll need a device like the Aiper Seagull SE, which you can currently purchase from Amazon for just $200 instead of $300 after applying a $100 coupon. It’s like investing in robot vacuum deals but for your swimming pool, but you need to make the purchase now because we’re not sure when the discount ends.

Why you should buy the Aiper Seagull SE Robotic Pool Cleaner

Our roundup of the best pool robot vacuums tags the Aiper Smart Cordless Pool Cleaner as the best budget pool vacuum, but the brand takes a step up with the Aiper Seagull SE. It’s cordless, so you won’t have to deal with tangled up wires and unwieldy hoses — you’ll just need to turn on its power and submerge it in your swimming pool. That will being the cleaning process, with the robotic pool cleaner powered by dual-drive motors that allow it to collect dirt and debris at the bottom of your swimming pool, and equipped with independent brushes to scrub the pool’s floor.

The Aiper Seagull SE can run up to 90 minutes on a single charge, and once it’s done or when its battery runs low, it will automatically stop near the edge of the swimming pool so you can easily retrieve it. It will take about 2.5 hours to fully charge the robotic pool cleaner’s battery, after which it will be ready to go for another round if needed. You can also easily remove the filter tray to clean it up before putting away the Aiper Seagull SE in storage.

Swimming pool owners should also have a robotic pool cleaner like the Aiper Seagull SE to make sure that it’s not only the surface that stays clean. It’s going to add to your pool maintenance costs, but it’s not too bad as a one-time investment, especially with a $100 coupon from Amazon that lowers the cost of the device to just $200 from $300. It’s the top seller in the retailer’s category of robotic pool cleaners, and more than 50% of its over 10,000 ratings are 5 stars, so we’re not expecting stocks to last long. Buy the Aiper Seagull SE with this discount while you still can.

Editors' Recommendations