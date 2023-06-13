 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This deal saves you $100 on this popular robotic pool cleaner

Aaron Mamiit
By

A swimming pool requires proper maintenance in the form of chlorine treatments and hardware replacements, but it also needs a robotic pool cleaner that will pick up everything that accumulates at the bottom. For that, you’ll need a device like the Aiper Seagull SE, which you can currently purchase from Amazon for just $200 instead of $300 after applying a $100 coupon. It’s like investing in robot vacuum deals but for your swimming pool, but you need to make the purchase now because we’re not sure when the discount ends.

Why you should buy the Aiper Seagull SE Robotic Pool Cleaner

Our roundup of the best pool robot vacuums tags the Aiper Smart Cordless Pool Cleaner as the best budget pool vacuum, but the brand takes a step up with the Aiper Seagull SE. It’s cordless, so you won’t have to deal with tangled up wires and unwieldy hoses — you’ll just need to turn on its power and submerge it in your swimming pool. That will being the cleaning process, with the robotic pool cleaner powered by dual-drive motors that allow it to collect dirt and debris at the bottom of your swimming pool, and equipped with independent brushes to scrub the pool’s floor.

The Aiper Seagull SE can run up to 90 minutes on a single charge, and once it’s done or when its battery runs low, it will automatically stop near the edge of the swimming pool so you can easily retrieve it. It will take about 2.5 hours to fully charge the robotic pool cleaner’s battery, after which it will be ready to go for another round if needed. You can also easily remove the filter tray to clean it up before putting away the Aiper Seagull SE in storage.

Related

Swimming pool owners should also have a robotic pool cleaner like the Aiper Seagull SE to make sure that it’s not only the surface that stays clean. It’s going to add to your pool maintenance costs, but it’s not too bad as a one-time investment, especially with a $100 coupon from Amazon that lowers the cost of the device to just $200 from $300. It’s the top seller in the retailer’s category of robotic pool cleaners, and more than 50% of its over 10,000 ratings are 5 stars, so we’re not expecting stocks to last long. Buy the Aiper Seagull SE with this discount while you still can.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Usually $170, get the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus for $100 today
Ring Spotlight Cam Battery HD Security Camera 2-pack

Provide extra protection for your home by buying the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus security camera, which is currently available from Amazon's Woot at 41% off. From its original price of $170, you can get it for $100, but the $70 in savings won't be available forever. While there's still plenty of time before the discount expires, there's a chance that stocks run out quickly, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, you'll need to complete your transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus
The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus is a cheaper version of the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro, which is included in our roundup of the best outdoor security cameras as the top wireless option. However, the most important features are still found in the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus, starting with the ability to look through it at anytime from your smartphone with Live View. The security camera takes wide-angle 1080p HD video for a clear look at what's going on outside your house, and it also offers color night vision so that you can clearly see in the dark. You can also communicate with guests or delivery people at any time through the Two-Way Talk feature.

Read more
Get two Colgate smart electric toothbrushes for $30 with this deal
Hum by Colgate Smart Toothbrush on edge

It's something we've all done; you start toothbrushing only to wish your toothbrush had a rewards program for brushing. Okay, chances are you haven't done that, but really, what if your toothbrush had a rewards program? That's just part of the allure of the Colgate Hum Smart Toothbrush, now available as a 2-pack for only $30 as part of this deal. This pack is usually worth $60, so you're getting a savings of $30 (50% off) if you get your pair as a part of this deal. While the deal is lasting until next week, it will also end if they sell out, so if you're curious about smart toothbrushes, be sure to click the link and check out the Colgate Hum now.

Why you should buy the Colgate Hum Electric Toothbrush
The Colgate Hum toothbrush, especially at this price, allows for an introductory tour of the world of smart toothbrush and app-driven dental care without taking one's wallet hostage. From a functionality perspective, the interesting thing about the Colgate Hum toothbrush is how it uses an app to track how you brush your teeth. It'll even give pointers, based on your brushing technique, about what parts of your mouth ought to be given more attention with its vibrating bristles. Though, as our Colgate Hum toothbrush review is quick to point out, the system isn't perfect — you can fool it by pretending to brush your teeth — and is obviously no substitute for regular dental visits.

Read more
This deal gets you a Ring Video Doorbell for $20
A Ring Video Doorbell Wired set up next to a front door.

The Amazon-owned company Woot! has refurbished Ring Video Doorbells available at a super low price today. The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is going for just $20, and all units have been tested and verified by Amazon to be fully functional. They include the same accessories and documentation as new devices, which currently cost $100. That makes this refurbished model worth $80 in savings. This is pretty impressive since you’re getting a Ring Video Doorbell that’s guaranteed to function like new. Woot! also has .

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell Wired
You can’t really call your smart home smart without a video doorbell, and like all of the best video doorbells, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired aims to keep you in the know about what’s going on outside your home. It has a high resolution 1080p camera with a 155-degree field of view. It also has two-way talk, allowing you to hear and speak to people at your front door from your smartphone or tablet. Customizable motion control settings help you set focus on the areas you most want to protect. Night vision is also part of the camera system, and it keeps an eye on things even while you sleep.

Read more