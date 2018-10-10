Digital Trends
Smart Home

Patent shows Alexa may soon detect when you’re sick and suggest remedies

Patrick Hearn
By

How many times have you felt under the weather and wished someone could bring you medicine? A new feature from Alexa might just make that possible. Amazon has recently patented a new feature that would use voice-pattern analysis and sound recognition to identify when you’re feeling ill. The program would listen for changes in the pitch and tone of your voice, as well as for identifiers like a blown nose, and then make suggestions based on what it hears.

One of the examples in the patent shows a woman with the sniffles. Alexa first suggests she make some chicken soup to help bolster her immune system and then offers to order cough drops from Amazon.

This function would do more than just suggest medication, however. While it will most certainly be helpful to users, it will also boost Amazon’s bottom line through targeted advertisements. If a user sounds like they have a sore throat, then Alexa might automatically play an advertisement for lozenges.

The patent also suggests that emotional tracking and monitoring may also be a feature. For example, if Alexa hears you crying, she could suggest things to do to brighten your mood.

One thing to keep in mind is that this feature is not totally confirmed yet. While Amazon has filed the patent, it does not mean it is necessarily working to implement this feature. Companies file dozens of patents each year and the majority are not followed through. However, Amazon has made a recent push for more medicinal-based functionality in recent times.

For example, a recent partnership between the medical startup MediSprout and Amazon provides users with a way to reach out to their doctors through their Alexa, rather than go to the office. This feature makes it possible to schedule appointments from home and ask simple questions directly to your physician.

Another example is that Amazon recently purchased Pillpack, a pharmaceutical company that can mail prescriptions to patients automatically — no pharmacy visit required. These features turn Alexa from a shopping assistant and smart home controller into a true A.I. assistant that can make life more convenient in every way.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best coffee makers of 2018
Up Next

'Fortnite' squad sets new record with 61 kills in one match
lg smart kitchen appliances supprt innit sidechef oven status copy
News

LG is making cooking easy with added support for Innit and SideChef

LG's line of smart kitchen appliances now have the ability to guide you through your meal preparation. The company announced new support for Innit and SideChef, two popular guided cooking services.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
cast iron skillet how to 39969484 on rustic wood background top view
Smart Home

It's time to get your favorite cast-iron skillet in top cooking condition

One of the best things about cast-iron pans is the natural non-stick surface, or seasoning, that makes the skillet cook delicious food so easily. Here's how to season a cast-iron pan.
Posted By Erika Rawes
igloohome smart padlock 1
Smart Home

The Igloohome Smart Padlock protects your stuff with PIN codes, Bluetooth keys

Igloohome just launched an Indiegogo crowd-funding campaign for its Smart Padlock, which opens with PIN codes or Bluetooth keys. Owners have a PIN code and set temporary codes for others such as delivery people or Airbnb guests.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ge lighting google offer made for smart bulbs br30sleepbulb
Smart Home

GE and Google make using your smart bulbs as easy as saying, ‘Hey, Google’

Google and GE partnered together to offer the first Made-for-Google smart bulbs. These bulbs easily connect to Google Assistant without the use of a hub. A starter kit will be available on October 22 for $55.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
google pixel 3 slate home hub photo galleries stand hands on 5118
Mobile

The Google Pixel Stand turns your Android phone into an Assistant-powered hub

Google has taken the wraps off of the new Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, and alongside them, the Google Pixel Stand. The Pixel Stand turns an Android phone into a Google Assistant hub, allowing you to see important information at a glance.
Posted By Christian de Looper
google home hub specs roundup hands on 5082
Smart Home

The Google Home Hub smart display and speaker lacks a camera by design

It doesn't have a camera, but it does have a 7-inch screen with Google Assistant built-in. And at $149, the Google Home Hub is priced to compete with the Amazon Echo Show and Lenovo Smart Display. Here's what else we know about the device.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Google Home Hub
Smart Home

The Google Home Hub doesn’t have a camera. Here’s why that’s a good thing

Bucking the smart display trend, Google's new $149 Home Hub smart display surprisingly doesn't have a camera. We think a camera-less Google smart speaker with a screen is a good thing, and here's why.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
spooky halloween lighting haunted house
Smart Home

Freak out your friends with these top tech-related Halloween decorations

Halloween is just around the corner and decorating is half the fun. From a drone ghost to an animated zombie, adding tech to your Halloween décor will elevate your home to the next level.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
Pixel 3
Mobile

Here’s everything Google announced at its October 9 event

Google's October 2018 hardware event is over, and though it was short, it left us with an awful lot to talk about. But if you didn't catch the livestream or the updates, it's easy to catch up on the reveals.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Mobile

Pixel 3, Home Hub, and Pixel Slate — our first look at all Google’s new devices

Google has taken the wraps off of a slew of new devices, including the Pixel 3 smartphones, Google Home Hub smart display, Google Pixel Slate tablet, and more. We were at the event, and took a ton of photos of all of Google's new products.
Posted By Christian de Looper
google home hub review hands on 5084
Product Review

Google cares, so it made sure the Home Hub doesn’t scare

Google’s newest smart home device has a screen, but it avoids the other feature that usually accompanies one — a camera. In an effort to make the Home Hub more friendly and attractive to the privacy-minded, it shutters a shutter and…
Posted By Andy Boxall
best coffee makers
Smart Home

Brew it fast, hot, and flavorful with our favorite coffee makers

Whether you're looking for a simple coffee maker to get you through the morning or a high-end brewer that will impress your taste buds and your friends, you'll find some of the best coffee makers around on this list.
Posted By Gia Liu
best of ces 2018 ge appliances kitchen hub top tech winner
News

GE Appliances augments its new smart kitchen hub with SideChef

Sidechef is an incredibly handy app for home cooks because of its ability to access more than 5,000 recipes and now home cooks will be able to access the app in the smart kitchen via GE Appliances' new kitchen hub.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Google Home Hub
Smart Home

Google Home Hub vs. Amazon Echo Show

The Google Home Hub vs. Amazon Echo Show: which is better? Both are smart displays that control your smart home, but that's where the similarities end. We compare design, features, price and more to find out which is right for you.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma