Star Wars is among the most popular multimedia franchises in the galaxy, so it should come as no surprise that it’s been given its own annual holiday. Celebrated on May 4 (for obvious reasons), most fans will dedicate Star Wars Day 2022 to rewatching their favorite movies, running through their favorite games, or picking up some discounted merch. But there’s another way to celebrate Star Wars Day that’s a bit more obscure — having a quick chat with Amazon Alexa.

Whether you own a smart home device like the Echo Dot or just want to run the app through your smartphone, Alexa has a surprisingly robust knowledge of all things Star Wars. To access that knowledge, however, you need to know the right prompts. From chatting with Chewbacca to taking a Star Wars Trivia quiz, here are some fun Alexa commands to get you in the Star Wars spirit.

Alexa, can you talk like Yoda?

Don’t worry — this won’t permanently change Alexa’s dialect. Instead, you’ll be treated to a few funny phrases spoken like a true Jedi master.

Alexa, open Lesser-Known Star Wars Facts.

Alexa is home to many fan-made skills, many of which work right out of the box without any installation required. The Lesser-Known Star Wars Facts is one such skill. Simply ask your robotic helper to open the skill, and you’ll be greeted with one of many obscure facts about the popular franchise. Use it as a way to brush up on your knowledge before throwing a Star Wars watch party and fooling your friends into thinking you’re a Jedi Master.

Alexa, come to the Dark Side.

Will Alexa join the Dark Side? Or is she content where she is? Whatever the case, give this prompt to find out where Alexa stands on the age-old battle of Good versus Evil.

Alexa, open Star Wars Quotes.

There’s no shortage of memorable quotes from the Star Wars movies, and this is an easy way to check out the best. Give Alexa the short command, and she’ll pull up one of the dozens of quotes stored in the Star Wars Quotes database.

Alexa, may the Force be with you.

A fun little Easter egg — give this command to get a quirky response.

Alexa, I am your father.

Can software even have a father? Regardless, this command will give you one of the best responses on our list — for the best results, be sure to turn your volume up as loud as it gets.

Alexa, use the Force.

Speak this short line to get some random, funny stories about the Star Wars universe.

Alexa, tell me a Star Wars joke.

Some jokes are great, others not so much. Here’s an example (you be the judge of its performance):

“Knock knock. Who’s there? Luke. Luke who? Luke, up in the sky, it’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the Millennium Falcon! Whoosh!”

Be prepared — in addition to being a Jedi Master, Alexa is also a master of groan-worthy dad jokes.

Alexa, it’s a trap.

Nobody likes to fall for a trap — including Alexa. Give this command, and Alexa will snap into action, shouting out orders and getting her troops out of a bind.

Alexa, these aren’t the droids you’re looking for.

One of the most iconic lines in Star Wars history is also an Alexa command. It’s not much, but it’s a fun Easter egg for fans of the series.

Alexa, launch Chewbacca Chat.

Chewbacca certainly likes to talk, although it might be a bit difficult to understand them. Use this command to carry out a conversion with the greatest Wookiee in the galaxy.

Alexa, open Star Wars Trivia

This might be the most robust Star Wars command you can give Alexa. This will launch a short quiz, tasking you with answering five questions about the Star Wars universe and keeping track of your progress. If you’re throwing a party on Star Wars Day, this is a fun way to get things started.

Play around with Alexa and see what kind of secrets you can discover! It’s a fun way to celebrate your favorite franchise or even just to kill a few minutes of downtime.

