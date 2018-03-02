Digital Trends
Here are some hilarious tweets to Amazon Alexa losing her voice

Kim Wetzel
By

“Alexa, what is the weather like in Seattle?”

<Silence>.

“Alexa, WHAT IS THE WEATHER LIKE IN SEATTLE?”

<Silence>.

In what appeared to be a real-life version of Amazon’s funny Super Bowl commercial in which Alexa loses her voice, several Amazon Echo customers took to social media Friday, March 2, to report that the popular voice assistant wasn’t working properly. The problem appeared to be widespread, with the biggest reports coming from the West Coast and Northeast. It appeared that people could still get answers to their burning questions via the Alexa app, but not using their voice.

As you can imagine, Twitter users responded with confusion, frustration, and of course, lots of jokes. Here are just a few of our favorite Tweets:

Luckily, it looks like many devices are already coming back online. We will update you when we have more information.

