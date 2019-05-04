Share

Amazon headquarters is in Seattle, where coffee is serious business. The mega-retailer took significant discounts on a selection of coffee and espresso machines from Keurig, Ninja, De’Longhi, and Bella, brands long-associated with quality coffee drinks. Because the best brews start with freshly ground beans, Amazon also dropped the price of a customer favorite OXO coffee grinder.

The price cuts for these deals will give you plenty to be buzzed about. We gathered the best of many coffee machine deals available on Amazon. Whether you’re shopping for Mother’s Day, planning ahead for Father’s Day or an upcoming wedding, or to upgrade your home brews, these five deals can help you save up to $225.

Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappuccino Maker — $20 off



Keurig’s K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, Latte Maker, and Cappuccino Maker does it all. This machine is compatible with all K-cup pods to brew coffee, lattes, and cappuccinos. A dishwasher-safe milk frother sets you up with fresh froth from all types of milk including soy and almond milk. You can select from four cup sizes: 6-ounces, 8-ounces, 10-ounces, and 12-ounces by pressing a button. The Keurig K-Cafe has a 60-ounce removable water reservoir so you can brew six cups without refilling. More than 1,200 customer reviews awarded an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars for this excellent coffee machine.

Normally priced at $180, the Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappuccino Maker is just $160 during this sale. If you’re looking for a dependable and versatile single-serve machine, take advantage of this discounted price.

Ninja Coffee Bar CF091 Coffee Maker — $75 off



The Ninja Coffee Bar CF091 50-ounce Coffee Maker doesn’t use pods, but that doesn’t mean you can’t use it to brew a single serving of coffee. With five brewing styles (classic, rich, over-ice, specialty, and cafe forte) you can select from six serving sizes, starting with a single cup with a purpose-built single cup pull-down support, so your coffee doesn’t splash all over. The Ninja can also brew XL cup, travel, multi-serve, half-carafe, and full 50-ounce carafe quantities. This coffee maker also has a built-in frother for lattes and cappuccinos and other coffee drinks.

Usually $200, the Ninja Coffee Bar CF091 50-ounce Coffee Maker is $125 during this sale. If you’re looking for an aggressively discounted versatile home coffee maker, this is a chance to buy Ninja’s Coffee Bar system at an attractive price.

De’Longhi ECAM23260SB Magnifica Smart Espresso & Cappuccino Maker — $225 off



The De’Longhi ECAM23260SB Magnifica Smart Espresso & Cappuccino Maker is for coffee and espresso lovers who take their brews seriously and don’t hesitate to indulge when the result is authentic espresso, cappuccino, and coffee. You can use pre-ground coffee if you wish, but the integrated burr grinder is ready to start your day or finish your evening meal with freshly ground beans. Two heating elements mean no delay between brewing cups and adding dense crema. A one-touch display manages the whole process for consistent brewing, even adjusting the brewing assembly for one or two shots of espresso. The milk carafe is removable to keep the milk refrigerated before use. The brewing unit is also removable for easy cleaning.

Regularly priced $1,129, the De’Longhi ECAM23260SB Magnifica Smart Espresso & Cappuccino Maker is $904 during this sale. If you’re shopping for a premium coffee and espresso machine with everything you need integrated into one appliance including a frother/crema system and a burr grinder, this could be the time to invest in a De’Longhi Magnifica at a nicely discounted price.

BELLA (13683) Personal Espresso Maker — $15 off



Who says brewing espresso means complicated steps and expensive equipment? The Bella 13683 Personal Espresso Maker proves the opposite on both counts. The Bella’s glass decanter and frothing steam wand are all you need to brew 1 to 4 cups of espresso and follow up by steaming and frothing milk to create lattes and cappuccinos. Little touches like an espresso scoop and a secure, detachable filter basket help with ingredient control and cleanup.

Ordinarily $60, the BELLA (13683) Personal Espresso Maker is just $45 during this sale. If you want an easy-to-use, versatile espresso machine that won’t break the budget, the Bella is a strong candidate even at list price. With the 25% discount in this sale, this is an excellent opportunity to take acquire your own espresso machine.

OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder — $20 off



If you have a coffee maker with a built-in burr grinder, like the De’Longhi Magnifica above, you’re all set to brew with freshly ground beans. Most coffee makers are not so equipped, unfortunately. The Oxo Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder has 15 grind settings so you can adjust to suit your taste or your guests’ preferences. Oxo uses stainless steel conical grinding burrs for uniform size and maximum flavor extraction. You won’t have to reload often because the Oxo’s bean hopper holds up to 0.75 pounds of coffee beans and the grounds container has enough capacity for grounds to brew up to 12 cups.

Instead of its usual $100 price, the OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder is $80 for this sale. If you want a premium coffee bean grinder at an excellent price, this is it.