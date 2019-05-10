Digital Trends
Smart Home

Advocacy group asks FTC to investigate if Amazon Echo Dot spies on kids

AJ Dellinger
By
Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition review
Kim Wetzel/Digital Trends

Amazon has recently come under fire for potentially invasive practices of its Alexa voice assistant, and now an advocacy group has raised concerns that the company’s devices may be spying on kids. The Campaign for A Commercial-Free Childhood (CCFC) filed a complaint with the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) asking it to look into potential privacy violations that Amazon may be committing with its Echo Dot Kids Edition smart speaker.

According to the advocacy group, Amazon’s smart speaker designed for children may be storing personal information of children. In a test of Alexa’s “Remember Me” feature, the group asked the voice assistant on the Echo Dot Kids Edition to remember information like a social security number, home address, and phone number. The speaker obliged, as one might expect. But after the group attempted to delete the information from the device, they found that it still was able to recall those personal details without issue. The group tried multiple ways to delete the data but to no avail.

That, according to the group, is troubling. Users should have a clear and easy-to-understand method to remove information from the smart speaker, especially data that as sensitive as a social security number. Users who want to sell their device or are worried about others accessing their data need a process to clear that information. The group argues that Amazon is sending people on a “wild goose chase” to find privacy policies that in some cases don’t even provide a clear answer to how data is stored and managed.

For its part, Amazon denied the accusations levied by the advocacy group, arguing that the Echo Dot Kids Edition has parental controls that provide sufficient ability to manage stored data. The company also told ABC its smart speaker is compliant with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and insisted voice recordings are not used for advertising or product recommendations — though that doesn’t really address the issue of information being stored even after users believe they have removed it. We may have a clearer understanding of what type of information the Echo Dot Kids Edition holds onto if the FTC decides to investigate the case.

Don't Miss

Finally! Sonos says it’ll launch Google Assistant for select speakers next week
amazon daily deal kasa and zmodo security cameras cam outdoor 3
Smart Home

Amazon discounts TP-Link and Zmodo smart home security cameras in one-day deals

Amazon has cut prices by 28% to 43% for one day only on security cams from Kasa by TP-Link and Zmodo. Whether focused on front porches to greet visitors and capture porch pirates in action or on backyard gardens, security cams are highly…
Posted By Bruce Brown
Smart Home

The best air fryers deliver fried food with a fraction of the calories

An air fryer, when used correctly, can mimic the effects of frying while using just a little bit of oil, giving you that same crispy, golden exterior and fluffy center. Here are the best models.
Posted By Erika Rawes
tp link and kasa smart plug light switch dimmer deals by 1
Smart Home

Amazon cuts prices on TP-Link and Kasa smart plugs, light switches, and dimmers

Smart homes get smarter when they manage additional electrical and electronic devices. TP-Link and its Kasa Smart brand slashed the prices on smart plugs, smart light switches, and smart dimmer switches.
Posted By Bruce Brown
morus zero low energy heat countertop dryer
News

In a hurry? Dry your clothes in just 15 minutes with this countertop dryer

The Morus Zero is a countertop-sized dryer that uses less than half the energy of traditional units. This Kickstarter device might just be the best dryer choice for small apartments.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
amazon echo alexa device bundle deals 2nd gen and dot 3rd 1500x1000
Smart Home

Amazon retains text data on users even when audio recordings are deleted

Although you can delete your Amazon Echo audio history, Amazon still has text recordings of your conversations with the device — a fact that has raised concerns with many privacy advocates.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
Apple Homepod
Smart Home

A new Home app, HomePod multi-user support coming during Apple’s WWDC

Among a host of other developer-centric announcements at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple plans to announce improvements to its smart home platform to make it much more useful and address some common user requests.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Google Home Hub
Smart Home

Best Buy drops the price of the Google Home Hub and throws in a free Mini

Best Buy added to its deal for the Google Home Hub, which now comes with a free Google Home Mini. Whether you are starting or adding to a Google Home smart home, this Best Buy deal is an attractive opportunity to acquire both for $99.
Posted By Bruce Brown
how to pre order new amazon echo devices dot 2018
Smart Home

Which is better, the original Echo or the Echo Dot? We compare them

Having Alexa answer your questions is nothing short of futuristic, but which device should you get, Amazon's Echo or Echo Dot? There are some big differences between the two, especially in size, sound, and cost.
Posted By Erika Rawes
anti adblock killer heralds next stage in ad blocking arms race man reading using laptop
Smart Home

Be your most productive work-from-home self with the best office essentials

More and more people are working from home. From charging hubs to laptops, we have a quick list of the best home office essentials that can help you work smarter, not just harder. They will increase your office space and productivity.
Posted By Alina Bradford, Aaron Mamiit
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a few months off, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
sony lf s50g smart speaker sale best buy
Deals

Best Buy drops a massive $150 discount on this Sony smart speaker

There's never been a better time to treat yourself to a smart speaker. That's because Best Buy has knocked $150 off the Google Assistant-driven Sony LF-S50G — sending the price plummeting down to a more affordable $50.
Posted By Josh Levenson
oral b electric toothbrush deals walmart
Deals

Save more than 60% on the Oral-B 6000 Electric Toothbrush at Walmart with rebate

Electric toothbrushes provide a far superior clean, but for a good one, you'll have to pay quite a bit. If you're not looking to break the bank on keeping your teeth in shape, Walmart currently has the Oral-B 6000 SmartSeries Electric…
Posted By Ed Oswald
the best wine apps according to a pro hello vino app 0001
Smart Home

Here are 5 of the best wine apps to get your juices flowing

No matter if you want to organize your wine collection, keep a tasting diary, make a wine buying wish list or pair the right wine with your meal, there's an app for that. The five best wine apps listed here have your needs covered.
Posted By Alina Bradford
westinghouse nucli smart lock door
Smart Home

Judge says landlord must provide physical alternatives to smart locks

A judge ruled this week that an apartment building using smart home technology has to provide physical alternatives to tenants who don't want to use devices like smart locks that they didn't agree to use.
Posted By AJ Dellinger