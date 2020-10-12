Amazon discounts Echo Dot and Echo Studio — on sale from $19

Prime Day 2020 kicks off in a matter of hours and Amazon is already rolling out some early bargains on its own Fire TVs and Echo devices. Although they’re not the only game in town, the Echo smart speakers are arguably still the best on the market, and if you’ve been thinking about getting one (and you’ve got a Prime membership), then now’s the time.

The big sale doesn’t officially begun until Tuesday, October 13, but Amazon is no stranger to rolling out early Prime Day deals ahead of the event. These Prime Day Echo discounts are a great chance for Prime members to score the fantastic Echo Dot and Echo Studio Alexa-powered smart speakers, but you don’t have to go hunting around — we’ve already corralled them right here:

Amazon Echo Dot Mini (3rd Gen) — $19, was $50

If you want a basic (yet surprisingly great-sounding) smart speaker that gives you all the conveniences of Amazon Alexa in a compact and super-cheap package, then the third-generation Echo Dot is the one. Amazon recently revealed the new fourth-gen Echo Dot, but for our money, the third-gen model is the one to buy right now — and the release of new gadgets is always the best time to score deep deals on last-gen units like this one.

But make no mistake: The third-generation Echo Dot still sounds great, is capable of filling the room with audio thanks to its 360-degree design, and gives you the full suite of Alexa A.I. functionality that makes these smart speakers so famous. It’s also the ideal hub for all of your smart devices if you have (or are building) a smart home ecosystem. It’s a good value even at its normal $50 price, but these early Prime Day Echo deals let Prime members grab it for a shockingly cheap $19 right now.

Amazon Echo Studio — $150, was $200

The Echo Dot is a great cheap smart speaker, but if you want something a bit more high-end, Amazon has you covered with its new Echo Studio. The Echo Studio is, in a word, Amazon’s best smart speaker yet, pumping out rich and full 360-degree sound that lets you crank up the bass. If you love to stream music but find other smart speakers not quite delivering the punch that your ears crave, the Echo Studio is for you.

As an Amazon smart speaker, the Echo Studio also features built-in Alexa AI that keeps you connected and gives you easy voice control over any of your other Alexa-capable devices (but it works just fine all by itself, too, if you’re not really into the smart home thing). A $50 Prime Day discount knocks the Echo Studio down to $150, which is a great price for Amazon’s premium smart speaker.

