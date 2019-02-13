Digital Trends
Smart Home

Amazon’s Whole Foods raises hundreds of prices, from ice cream to soap

Bruce Brown
By

Whole Foods Market increased prices on hundreds of food and personal care items in December and raised the retail cost of dozens of additional products this month, according to The Wall Street Journal.

When Amazon bought Whole Foods Market in August 2017, the grocery chain cut prices on high-volume grocery items including specific meat, fish, fruit, and dairy items. During the following 12 months, Whole Foods also instituted a loyalty program for Amazon Prime members with an extra 10-percent discount off sale prices.

The prospect of lower prices at Whole Foods Market raised hopes among shoppers that the grocery chain could shake its “Whole Paycheck” moniker. The recent price increases could revive the use of the sardonic appellation.

According to Whole Foods, increased operating costs have contributed to the bump in prices, but the company is still absorbing much of the overall cost.

“Like all grocers, Whole Foods Market has experienced increased costs from suppliers due to materials, labor and transportation, and we’ve absorbed much of the inflation,” a spokesperson from Whole Foods market told Digital Trends. ” Many prices have also decreased, and we continue to expand the number of promotions we offer to give our customers better value.  We remain committed to continuing to lower prices with Amazon as we deliver on our mission to make high-quality, natural and organic food more affordable and accessible.”

With higher prices ranging from 10 cents to several dollars, the average bump was 66 cents on a list supplied to The Wall Street Journal. The biggest increases are on soaps, detergent, oils, and nut butters. If you’re a fan of Dr. Bonner’s soaps or enjoy frequent Häagen-Dazs ice cream moments, be prepared to pay more for your pleasures.

There’s no mystery or hidden force behind Whole Foods’ higher prices, according to the grocer. Real world factors including higher packaging, ingredient, and transportation costs are behind the increases, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Whole Foods isn’t immune to the same market forces as other grocers. The company told USA Today in a statement that it “has experienced increased costs from suppliers due to materials, labor and transportation, and we’ve absorbed much of the inflation.”

Concurrent to the higher prices, “Many prices also have decreased, and we continue to expand the number of promotions we offer to give our customers better value,” Whole Foods said in the statement. “We remain committed to continuing to lower prices with Amazon as we deliver on our mission to make high-quality, natural, and organic food more affordable and accessible.”

Even with Amazon’s buying power, it’s unrealistic to expect Whole Foods prices only to go down or even remain the same. Grocery stores traditionally rely on revenue volume more than markup to make money. According to a report from AZCentral, profit margins at supermarkets average from one to two percent. Organic and gourmet food stores have higher margins than conventional grocers, but the “special” food stores still range only 3.5 to 6 percent average profits.

Updated at 12 p.m. to include a comment from Whole Foods.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10 to launch February 20: Here's everything we know
Up Next

How to make a GIF from a YouTube video
ecovacs deebot 711 review feat
Product Review

Move over, Roomba. The Deebot Robovac can do your job, at half the price.

Ecovacs Deebot 711 robot vacuum is loaded with all sorts of features you’d typically find in higher-priced robot vacs. How does this little robot stack up against the competition? Here’s our full review.
Posted By Erika Rawes
motorola moto g7 news jc 1
Mobile

Moto G7 vs. Nokia 7.1: The battle for budget smartphone supremacy

If you're hunting for a reasonably priced smartphone, then you should definitely be checking out the latest devices from Nokia and Motorola. We compare the Moto G7 to the Nokia 7.1 to find out how they differ and which is better.
Posted By Simon Hill
Gaming

The Xbox One S, Xbox One X go head-to-head. Which console comes out on top?

The Xbox One X is officially here and pretty much everything rumored about it was true. Is the higher price point worth it, or does it put it out of reach for most consumers? Here's how it matches up to the Xbox One S.
Posted By Steven Petite
motorola moto g7 news jc 1
Mobile

Moto G7 vs. Moto G6: Which midrange Motorola phone reigns supreme?

The Motorola Moto G range of phones has long been a go-to for those looking for a great phone at a reasonable price. The latest model in the lineup is the Moto G7. But can it beat out the well-reviewed Moto G6?
Posted By Christian de Looper
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Sunrise Gold
Mobile

Galaxy S10? Foldable phone? What to expect from Samsung’s Unpacked on Feb. 20

Samsung's skipping Mobile World Congress 2019 to launch its next big smartphone a week earlier in San Francisco. We're fully expecting the Galaxy S10 to show up, but what else will be there? Here's what to expect.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Eero WiFi System review
Smart Home

Amazon to add home mesh router maker Eero to its smart home ecosystem

Amazon will acquire the Eero mesh Wi-Fi router system brand. After the deal clears regulatory hurdles, Amazon will own another piece of a complete smart home package. Eero's Wi-Fi infrastructure covers the whole house with fast internet.
Posted By Bruce Brown
august white limited smart lock 2e0a6190 3
Smart Home

August celebrates No. 1 ranking with white, limited-edition smart lock

One billion lock operations is a pretty huge milestone for a smart home manufacturer and the top-selling brand, August, is celebrating by releasing a limited edition version of its classic smart lock - in white.
Posted By Clayton Moore
how to descale a Keurig
Smart Home

Is your Keurig not working properly? Here's how to descale your coffee machine

Here's how to descale a Keurig in your home or office. When scale builds up inside a Keurig, the coffeemaker might start more slowly and struggle to properly pour a cup of coffee. Use these tips to address the issue.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Emerging Tech

Atomo’s ‘molecular coffee’ is brewed without needing to harvest coffee beans

Coffee beans, huh? Who needs ‘em? Apparently not the folks behind Seattle-based startup Atomo, who claim to have created a cup of "molecular coffee" that requires no beans to be harvested.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
dyson vacuum cleaner deals on amazon v8 absolute cordless stick yellow
Smart Home

Review board says Dyson should cease unsubstantiated vacuum claims

The National Advertising Review Board recommended Dyson make three changes to claims about suction power, running time, and battery technology for its V8 cordless vacuums. Dyson agreed to the recommendations.
Posted By Bruce Brown
dyson vacuum cleaner deals on amazon cyclone v10 absolute lightweight cordless stick 3
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Dyson and Hoover vacuums by up to $160

Hoover and Dyson are two of the most popular vacuum brands on the market right now, and with savings up to $160, Amazon is offering some of the best prices on the web. These vacuum deals are definitely worth a look.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Smart Home

Need to dry your locks? Here are the best hairdryers in every price range

Whether your hair is straight, wavy, long, or short, a hairdryer can make life easier (and get you dry quickly). Here are some of the best hairdryers on the market, with different price points.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Gia Liu
ecovacs deebot 711 review feat
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on robot vacuums in time for Valentine’s Day

Treat yourself this Valentine's Day to smart home tech that will make your life so much easier. Amazon is slashing the prices on robot vacuums like our recommended favorite Ecovacs Deebot N79S. Ditch the cables with a self-cleaning robot…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
fords ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half ford smart
Smart Home

Ford’s ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half

Drawing on its driverless-car technology, Ford has created a smart bed for couples that uses sensors and a conveyor belt to prevent either occupant from straying onto the other half of the mattress while they doze.
Posted By Trevor Mogg