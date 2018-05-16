New perk: Amazon Prime members get discounts on sale items at Whole Foods Market

Share

Starting today in Florida Whole Foods Market stores, Amazon Prime members will get discounts and special deals, Amazon announced today.

The new Amazon Prime perk is effective immediately at all Whole Foods Markets in Florida. Amazon will extend the discount and deals program to all Whole Foods Market and Whole Foods Market 365 stores nationwide beginning this summer.

Discounts and special deals

Prime members will save in two ways with the new Whole Foods Market perk: discounts and deals. Scan your Prime Code or enter your phone number when you check out and you’ll get an extra 10 percent discount on all sale items in Whole Foods Market stores. The discount doesn’t apply to everything in the store, just the items on sale.

“This new Prime benefit at Whole Foods Market is a perfect pairing of healthy and delicious food at even more affordable prices,” said Cem Sibay, Amazon Prime Vice President. “Our vision is that every day Prime makes your life better, easier and more fun, and shopping at Whole Foods Market with exclusive deals and savings is all of this and more.”

Whole Foods Markets will also feature Prime member deals in stores for extra savings. For example, during the first week in Whole Foods stores in Florida, May 16 through May 22, the following Prime member deals will be available:

Sustainably-sourced, wild-caught halibut steaks: $9.99/lb., save $10/lb.

Organic strawberries: 1 lb. for $2.99, save $2

Cold brew coffee at Allegro coffee bars: 50% off 16 oz.

KIND granola: 11 oz. bag 2/$6

365 Everyday Value sparkling water: 12-pack case buy one, get one free

Magic Mushroom Powder: 50% off

“We’re thrilled for Whole Foods Market to be part of the Prime experience,” said John Mackey, Whole Foods Market Co-founder and CEO. “By offering greater discounts on sale items, and exclusive deals like $10 off a pound for sustainably-sourced, wild-caught halibut, launching savings for Prime members is an amazing opportunity to bring our industry-leading quality standards and delicious food to more customers at a better price.”

Get started

Already an Amazon Prime member? Start by downloading the Whole Foods Market app, sign in with your Amazon account. When you get to check out scan the app’s Prime Code at checkout. If you forget your phone or didn’t download the app, you can also use your phone number to check out