Anova teams up with co-Kickstarter success Field Company to sell skillets

Why it matters to you You may know Anova best for its sous vide machine, but now, the company is partnering with Field Company, another Kickstarter darling, to sell cast-iron skillets.

It was once nothing more than a Kickstarter dream, but earlier this year, Anova cemented its success after being acquired for an impressive $250 million. And now, it would appear that the sous vide company is paying it forward, in its own way. On Tuesday, the appliance maker announced a partnership with Field Company, yet another Kickstarter success story, whose cast-iron skillet raised over $1.6 million last year. Thanks to this new collaboration, Anova will be offering an exclusive limited batch of the Field Skillet before it’s made available to the general public.

“Searing with a cast-iron skillet is one of the most common techniques used by our customers to finish food after cooking it with Anova. The sear adds a crisp layer of color and flavor, but it can be a challenge to maintain a precise sear without overcooking,” said John Van Den Nieuwenhuizen, vice president of hardware management at Anova. “The Field Skillet provides a more seamless searing experience and really reinforces our belief that cooking is about precision. We expect our customers will love this final step in searing with Field Skillet.”

So why is cast iron so important? It’s all about temperature control. When you attempt to sear a cut of meat or fillet of fish on a regular non-stick or aluminum pan, these pans can actually drop their temperature by as much as 300 degrees. But with cast-iron skillets, the heat you want is the heat you get — every time and always.

As it stands, the waiting list for the Field Skillet is more than 30,000 people strong, and for good reason. The light cast-iron pan is machined and polished in order to reduce its weight and allow for a smoother cooking surface. Plus, the skillet promises a universal fit for any stovetop, which allows for even heat distribution. And thanks to its ergonomic handle, cooking with, carrying, cleaning, and storing the skillet are all a breeze.

Anova will be able to ship just 500 skillets total to those who act quickly, and those lucky 500 will be among the first to be able to use the Field Skillet. You can buy one now for $100, with free shipping and a 30-day return policy.